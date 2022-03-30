2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round report
Wednesday 30 March 2022
See which teams are through so far to join hosts Israel in the finals draw on 6 April.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has so far decided 13 of the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.
The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the first and third-placed teams of their respective group qualify to join Israel in the final tournament. So far seven groups are complete, with other to be played from 20 to 26 April.
From those seven groups, six of the runners-up as assured of finals places. The others, Hungary, must wait until Group 6 is played to see if they too will qualify.
The finals draw is at 11:30 CET (12:30 local time) on Wednesday 6 April at the Daniel Herzliya Hotel.
Qualified so far
Belgium (Group 4 runners-up)
Bulgaria (Group 8 runners-up)
Denmark (Group 2 winners)
France (Group 5 winners)
Germany (Group 3 winners)
Israel (hosts)
Luxembourg (Group 5 runners-up)
Netherlands (holders, Group 1 winners)
Portugal (Group 8 winners)
Scotland (Group 3 runners-up)
Serbia (Group 7 winners)
Spain (Group 4 winners)
Sweden (Group 2 runners-up)
Turkey (Group 7 runners-up)
- The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
- This is the first time Bulgaria and Luxembourg have reached the U17 finals through qualifying: their previous appearances were as hosts (Luxembourg in 2006 and Bulgaria in 2015).
- Kosovo (in the delayed Group 6) have never previously reached the U17 finals.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Netherlands (hosts)
Can still qualify as a best runner-up: Hungary
Also in group: Greece, Slovakia
Group 2 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Denmark
Qualified as a best runner-up: Sweden
Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia
Group 3 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Germany
Qualified as a best runner-up: Scotland (hosts)
Also in group: Georgia, Czech Republic
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Spain
Qualified as a best runner-up: Belgium
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Estonia
Group 5* (complete)
Qualified as group winners: France
Qualified as a best runner-up: Luxembourg (hosts)
Also in group: England
*Change to Group 5 due to Russia's suspension
Group 6 (20–26 April): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland
Group 7 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Serbia
Qualified as a best runner-up: Turkey
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Wales
Group 8 (complete):
Qualified as group winners: Portugal
Qualified as a best runner-up: Bulgaria
Also in group: Finland, Republic of Ireland