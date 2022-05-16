2022 U17 EURO finals: Fixtures and results

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals kicked off on Monday 16 May. In the Group A opener, Dzenan Pejcinovic came off the bench to seal Germany's 3-2 win against Italy, while France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 victory over Poland.

Hosts Israel will begin their campaign against Luxembourg in Rishon Lezion, and the current holders the Netherlands start their title defence against Bulgaria in Lod. The tournament has returned after the last two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups Group A: Israel (hosts), Germany, Italy, Luxembourg Group B: France, Netherlands (holders), Bulgaria, Poland Group C: Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium Group D: Denmark, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden



Fixtures and results

All kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Monday 16 May

Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Ness Ziona)

Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Israel vs Luxembourg (19:00, Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Bulgaria vs Netherlands (19:00, Lod)

Tuesday 17 May

Group C: Serbia vs Belgium (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark vs Sweden (16:30, Ramat Gan)

Group C: Turkey vs Spain (19:00, Ness Ziona)

Group D: Scotland vs Portugal (19:00, Lod)

Thursday 19 May

Group A: Germany vs Luxembourg (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Netherlands vs Poland ﻿(16:30, Lod)

Group A: Israel vs Italy (19:00, Ness Ziona)

Group B: ﻿France vs Bulgaria (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May

Group C: Serbia vs Turkey (13:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark vs Scotland (13:30, Ramat Gan)

Group C: Spain vs Belgium (15:30, Ness Ziona)

Group D: Portugal vs Sweden (15:30, Lod)

Sunday 22 May

Group B: Netherlands vs France (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Poland vs Bulgaria (16:30, Ness Ziona)

Group A: Luxembourg vs Italy (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Group A: Germany vs Israel (19:00, Lod)

Monday 23 May

Group C: Spain vs Serbia (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group C: Belgium vs Turkey (16:30, Ness Ziona)

Group D: Portugal vs Denmark (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Group D: Sweden vs Scotland (19:00, Lod)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 May

QF1 or QF2 (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

QF1 or QF2 (19:00, Netanya)

Thursday 26 May

QF3 or QF4 (16:30, Ness Ziona)

QF3 or QF4 (19:00, Netanya)

Semi-finals

Sunday 29 May

SF1 or SF2 (16:30, Netanya)

SF1 or SF2 (20:00, Netanya)

Final

Wednesday 1 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 (18:00, Netanya)

Knockout system Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Format

The 16 contenders (hosts Israel and the 15 teams progressing through the elite round) have been split into four groups of four for the finals from 16 May to 1 June. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Stadiums

Netanya Municipal Stadium, Netanya (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final)

Haberfeld Stadium, Rishon Lezion (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ness Ziona Municipal Stadium, Ness Ziona (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ramat Gan Municipal Stadium, Ramat Gan (group stage)

Lod Municipal Stadium, Lod (group stage)