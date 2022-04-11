2022 U17 EURO provisional finals schedule: matches, knockout system
Monday 11 April 2022
The tournament in Israel will run from 16 May to 1 June, featuring five venues and 16 teams in contention.
Hosts Israel will be among the teams in action on the opening day of the 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals after the unveiling of the tournament's provisional schedule.
Israel will begin their campaign against Luxembourg in Rishon Lezion on 16 May, the same day that holders the Netherlands start their title defence against Bulgaria in Lod. The final schedule will be confirmed when the delayed elite round Group 6 is completed on 26 April, confirming the last two contenders. The tournament is returning after the last two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups
Group A: Israel (hosts), Germany, Elite round Group 6 winners*, Luxembourg
Group B: France, Netherlands (holders), Bulgaria, Elite round best runner-up tbc*
Group C: Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium
Group D: Denmark, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden
*Elite round Group 6 will be played from 20 to 26 April and involves Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo and Poland. The group winners will qualify and the last of the seven best runners-up will also be decided: either the Group 6 runners-up or Hungary (Group 1 runners-up).
The 16 contenders (hosts Israel and the 15 teams progressing through the elite round) have been split into four groups of four for the finals from 16 May to 1 June. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.
Stadiums
Netanya Municipal Stadium, Netanya (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final)
Haberfeld Stadium, Rishon Lezion (group stage, quarter-finals)
Ness Ziona Municipal Stadium, Ness Ziona (group stage, quarter-finals)
Ramat Gan Municipal Stadium, Ramat Gan (group stage)
Lod Municipal Stadium, Lod (group stage)
Provisional schedule
All kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.Where to watch the games: TV/streams
Group stage
Monday 16 May
Group A: Elite round Group 6 winners vs Germany (16:30, Ness Ziona)
Group B: France vs Elite round best runner-up tbc (16:30, Ramat Gan)
Group A: Israel vs Luxembourg (19:00, Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Bulgaria vs Netherlands (19:00, Lod)
Tuesday 17 May
Group C: Serbia vs Belgium (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark vs Sweden (16:30, Ramat Gan)
Group C: Turkey vs Spain (19:00, Ness Ziona)
Group D: Scotland vs Portugal (19:00, Lod)
Thursday 19 May
Group A: Germany vs Luxembourg (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Netherlands vs Elite round best runner-up tbc (16:30, Lod)
Group A: Israel vs Elite round Group 6 winners (19:00, Ness Ziona)
Group B: France vs Bulgaria (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Friday 20 May
Group C: Serbia vs Turkey (13:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark vs Scotland (13:30, Ramat Gan)
Group C: Spain vs Belgium (15:30, Ness Ziona)
Group D: Portugal vs Sweden (15:30, Lod)
Sunday 22 May
Group B: Netherlands vs France (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Elite round best runner-up tbc vs Bulgaria (16:30, Ness Ziona)
Group A: Luxembourg vs Elite round Group 6 winners (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Group A: Germany vs Israel (19:00, Lod)
Monday 23 May
Group C: Spain vs Serbia (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group C: Belgium vs Turkey (16:30, Ness Ziona)
Group D: Portugal vs Denmark (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Group D: Sweden vs Scotland (19:00, Lod)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 May
QF1 or QF2 (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
QF1 or QF2 (19:00, Netanya)
Thursday 26 May
QF3 or QF4 (16:30, Ness Ziona)
QF3 or QF4 (19:00, Netanya)
Semi-finals
Sunday 29 May
SF1 or SF2 (16:30, Netanya)
SF1 or SF2 (20:00, Netanya)
Final
Wednesday 1 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 (18:00, Netanya)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals (25/26 May)
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Semi-finals (29 May)
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final (1 June)
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2