2022 U17 EURO finals: Fixtures and results

France recovered from missing their first two penalties to defeat Germany 4-3 in a shoot-out on Wednesday and become the first team through to the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals.

The holders, the Netherlands, are also through after seeing off Italy, the nation they have defeated in the last two finals, 2-1 in Netanya later in the day to join the French in the last four. The remaining semi-final places will be decided on Thursday.

Knockout rounds all times CEST Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France

QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

QF3: Spain vs Portugal (19:00, Netanya)

QF4: Denmark vs Serbia (16:30, Nes-Ziona) Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: France vs Spain/Portugal

SF2: Netherlands vs Denmark/Serbia Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

The group stage

Matchday 3

Denmark produced a stunning second-half display to hand Portugal a first defeat of the final tournament and clinch a quarter-final berth.

Highlights: Portugal 1-3 Denmark

Third in Group D at the start of the game at the Ramat Gan National Stadium, Denmark claimed the victory and, more significantly, the winning margin they required to pip Sweden. Though Sweden defeated Scotland 1-0 to finish level on six points with their Scandinavian neighbours and Portugal, the trio's three-way head-to-head record meant Denmark finished top of the group followed by their Matchday 3 opponents.

Spain had already earned their place in the quarter-finals before they drew 1-1 with Serbia – the point took Serbia through as Group C runners-up and meant Belgium's 3-1 defeat of already-eliminated Turkey in Nes-Ziona was not enough to secure them a last-eight berth.

Highlights: Germany 3-0 Israel

Germany play France in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 defeat of Israel took Marc-Patrick Meister's squad through as Group A winners, and dash the hosts' qualification hopes in Lod. Israel would have missed out on the last eight anyway as Italy secured runners-up spot thanks to their 1-0 defeat of Luxembourg.

The Netherlands handed France a first defeat of the group stage to earn themselves top spot in Group B and a quarter-final meeting with the Azzurrini. France finished runners-up, while Poland and Bulgaria both picked up their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw.

Matchday 2

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Belgium

Denmark picked up their first points thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Scotland. In the same section, Portugal maintained their perfect start via a 4-2 victory against Sweden. In Group C, Serbia saw off Turkey 2-1. and Spain secured a top-two finish with a game to spare thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Belgium.

Yoram Boerhout hit an added-time winner for the Netherlands against Poland while France defeated Bulgaria 4-0 to maintain perfect starts in Group B. Germany also kept up a 100% record in Group A following their 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg, while Italy collected their first points with a 1-0 defeat of the hosts.

Matchday 1

Highlights: Italy 2-3 Germany

Portugal produced a statement-making performance in their Group D opener by sweeping aside Scotland 5-1,, Sweden overcame Denmark 2-1. Spain began positively too, kicking off with a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group C, where Serbia and Belgium drew 1-1.

In Group A's opening fixtures, Germany won 3-2 against Italy and hosts Israel downed Luxembourg 3-0. France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 victory against Poland, and there was also an opening triumph for﻿ the Netherlands against Bulgaria.

Group stage results

Highlights: France 6-1 Poland

Monday 16 May

Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)

Tuesday 17 May

Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Thursday 19 May

Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland ﻿(Lod)

Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: ﻿France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May

Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 France

Sunday 22 May

Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)

Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)

Monday 23 May

Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Lezion)

Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)

Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)