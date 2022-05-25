2022 U17 EURO finals: Fixtures and results
Wednesday 25 May 2022
France defeated Germany in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to claim a semi-final spot while the Dutch saw off Italy at the 2022 finals on Wednesday.
France recovered from missing their first two penalties to defeat Germany 4-3 in a shoot-out on Wednesday and become the first team through to the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals.
The holders, the Netherlands, are also through after seeing off Italy, the nation they have defeated in the last two finals, 2-1 in Netanya later in the day to join the French in the last four. The remaining semi-final places will be decided on Thursday.
Knockout rounds all times CEST
Quarter-finals (25/26 May)
QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France
QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy
QF3: Spain vs Portugal (19:00, Netanya)
QF4: Denmark vs Serbia (16:30, Nes-Ziona)
Semi-finals (29 May)
SF1: France vs Spain/Portugal
SF2: Netherlands vs Denmark/Serbia
Final (1 June)
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
The group stage
Matchday 3
Denmark produced a stunning second-half display to hand Portugal a first defeat of the final tournament and clinch a quarter-final berth.
Third in Group D at the start of the game at the Ramat Gan National Stadium, Denmark claimed the victory and, more significantly, the winning margin they required to pip Sweden. Though Sweden defeated Scotland 1-0 to finish level on six points with their Scandinavian neighbours and Portugal, the trio's three-way head-to-head record meant Denmark finish top of the group followed by their Matchday 3 opponents.
Spain had already earned their place in the quarter-finals before they drew 1-1 with Serbia – the point took Serbia through as Group C runners-up and meant Belgium's 3-1 defeat of already-eliminated Turkey in Nes-Ziona was not enough to secure them a last-eight berth.
Germany play France in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 defeat of Israel took Marc-Patrick Meister's squad through as Group A winners, and dash the hosts' qualification hopes in Lod. Israel would have missed out on the last eight anyway as Italy secured runners-up spot thanks to their 1-0 defeat of Luxembourg.
The Netherlands handed France a first defeat of the group stage to earn themselves top spot in Group B and a quarter-final meeting with the Azzurrini. France finished runners-up, while Poland and Bulgaria both picked up their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw.
Matchday 2
Denmark picked up their first points thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Scotland. In the same section, Portugal maintained their perfect start via a 4-2 victory against Sweden. In Group C, Serbia saw off Turkey 2-1. and Spain secured a top-two finish with a game to spare thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Belgium.
Yoram Boerhout hit an added-time winner for the Netherlands against Poland while France defeated Bulgaria 4-0 to maintain perfect starts in Group B. Germany also kept up a 100% record in Group A following their 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg, while Italy collected their first points with a 1-0 defeat of the hosts.
Matchday 1
Portugal produced a statement-making performance in their Group D opener by sweeping aside Scotland 5-1,, Sweden overcame Denmark 2-1. Spain began positively too, kicking off with a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group C, where Serbia and Belgium drew 1-1.
In Group A's opening fixtures, Germany won 3-2 against Italy and hosts Israel downed Luxembourg 3-0. France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 victory against Poland, and there was also an opening triumph for the Netherlands against Bulgaria.
Group stage results
Monday 16 May
Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)
Tuesday 17 May
Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)
Thursday 19 May
Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland (Lod)
Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)
Friday 20 May
Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)
Sunday 22 May
Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)
Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)
Monday 23 May
Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Lezion)
Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)
Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)