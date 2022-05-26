2022 U17 EURO finals: Group stage results

Holders the Netherlands started the 2022 U17 UEFA EURO in perfect fashion thanks to wins over France, Poland and Bulgaria to finish top of their group and emerge as one of two sides to triumph in all three group-stage games.

Germany showed they are contenders to win the tournament for the first time since 2009 by recording victories over Italy, Luxembourg and hosts Israel, who missed out on a place in the quarter-finals.

Spain and Serbia were also unbeaten as both sides booked their places in the knockout stage, while Italy, France, Denmark and Portugal ensured they would join them after each winning twice.

Knockout rounds all times CET Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France

Netherlands 2-1 Italy

Spain 1-2 Portugal

Denmark 1-2 Serbia Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: France 2-2 (6-5 pens.) Portugal

SF2: Netherlands 2-2 (5-3 pens.) Serbia Final (1 June)

France vs Netherlands (Netanya, 18:00)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Highlights: Portugal 1-3 Denmark

Denmark produced a stunning second-half display to hand Portugal a first defeat of the final tournament and clinch a quarter-final berth. Third in Group D at the start of the game at the Ramat Gan National Stadium, Denmark claimed the victory and, more significantly, the winning margin they required to pip Sweden. Though Sweden defeated Scotland 1-0 to finish level on six points with their Scandinavian neighbours and Portugal, the trio's three-way head-to-head record meant Denmark finished top of the group followed by their Matchday 3 opponents.



Spain had already earned their place in the quarter-finals before they drew 1-1 with Serbia – the point took Serbia through as Group C runners-up and meant Belgium's 3-1 defeat of already-eliminated Turkey in Nes-Ziona was not enough to secure them a last-eight berth.

Highlights: Germany 3-0 Israel

Germany booked a quarter-final tie against France as a 3-0 defeat of Israel took Marc-Patrick Meister's squad through as Group A winners and dashed the hosts' qualification hopes. Israel would have missed out on the last eight anyway as Italy secured runners-up spot thanks to their 1-0 defeat of Luxembourg.



The Netherlands handed France a first defeat of the group stage to earn themselves top spot in Group B and a quarter-final meeting with the Azzurrini. France finished runners-up, while Poland and Bulgaria both picked up their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw.

Matchday 2

Highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Poland

Denmark picked up their first points thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Scotland. In the same section, Portugal maintained their perfect start via a 4-2 victory against Sweden. In Group C, Serbia saw off Turkey 2-1, and Spain secured a top-two finish with a game to spare thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Belgium.

Yoram Boerhout hit an added-time winner for the Netherlands against Poland and France defeated Bulgaria 4-0 as both maintained perfect starts in Group B. Germany also kept up a 100% record in Group A following their 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg, and Italy collected their first points with a 1-0 defeat of the hosts.



Matchday 1

Highlights: Italy 2-3 Germany

Portugal produced a statement-making performance in their Group D opener by sweeping aside Scotland 5-1, while Sweden overcame Denmark 2-1. Spain began positively too, kicking off with a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group C, where Serbia and Belgium drew 1-1.

In Group A's opening fixtures, Germany won 3-2 against Italy and hosts Israel downed Luxembourg 3-0. France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 victory against Poland, and there was also an opening triumph for﻿ the Netherlands against Bulgaria.

Group stage results

Highlights: France 6-1 Poland

Monday 16 May

Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)

Tuesday 17 May

Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Thursday 19 May

Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland ﻿(Lod)

Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: ﻿France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May

Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 France

Sunday 22 May

Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)

Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)

Monday 23 May

Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Lezion)

Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)

Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)