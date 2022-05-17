U17 EURO top scorers: Yusopove, Doué and Kanga lead the way after Matchday 1
Tuesday 17 May 2022
Article summary
Israel forward Yan Yusopove, France's Désiré Doué and Sweden's Jardell Kanga lead the way after each scoring twice in the opening round of Under-17 EURO group stage games.
Article top media content
Article body
Yan Yusopove's double in the UEFA Under-17 EURO hosts' defeat of Luxembourg puts the Israel forward joint-top of the final tournament scoring charts after the opening round of group stage matches.
Yusopove would have been out on his own had he netted a second-half penalty before he struck twice in the Group A encounter; he is joined at the head of the scorers' chart by France's Desiré Doué, who played a central role in France's 6-1 defeat of Poland in their Group B opener on Monday.
Twenty-four hours later, Jardell Kanga also found the net twice for Sweden as they started Group D with a 2-1 win against Scandinavian neighbours Denmark.
Final tournament top scorers
2 goals: Yan Yusopove (Israel), Désiré Doué (France), Jardell Kanga (Sweden)
1 goal: Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo (Belgium), Martin Georgiev (Bulgaria), Noah Sahsah (Denmark), Naim Byar, Zoumana Diallo, Axel Gueguin, Mathys Tel (all France), Tom Bischof, Dzenan Pejcinovic, Paul Wanner (all Germany), Karem Zoabi (Israel), Kevin Bruno, Alessandro Bolzan (both Italy), Gabriel Misehouy, Isaac Babadi, Jason van Duiven (all Netherlands), Dawid Drachal (Poland), Ivan Lima, José Rodrigues, João Veloso, Afonso Moreira, Rodrigo Ribeiro (all Portugal), Magnus Mackenzie (Scotland) Jovan Milošević (Serbia), Dani Rodriguez, Iker Bravo (both Spain)