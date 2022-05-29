2022 U17 EURO: Meet the finalists
Sunday 29 May 2022
France and the Netherlands will contest Wednesday's final after both progressed via penalty shoot-outs in the last four.
France and the Netherlands will lock horns for the second time at the 2022 UEFA Under-17 EURO finals when they face off for the trophy in Wednesday's decider at Netanya Stadium.
The reigning champions beat France 3-1 to secure top spot in Group B but will need to be wary after both teams were pushed all the way in the semi-finals. France eventually emerged successful in a penalty shoot-out against Portugal, before the Netherlands did likewise against Serbia on a tense day of knockout action.
Quarter-finals (25/26 May)
QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France
QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy
QF3: Spain 1-2 Portugal
QF4: Denmark 1-2 Serbia
Semi-finals (29 May)
SF1: France 2-2 (6-5 pens) Portugal
SF2: Netherlands 2-2 (5-3 pens) Serbia
Final (1 June)
France vs Netherlands (Netanya, 18:00)
France
Previous U17 best: Winners (2004, 2015)
Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)
Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)
Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel (2)
Final tournament group stage: Group B runners-up (W6-1 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Bulgaria, L3-1 vs Netherlands)
Quarter-finals: W4-3 on penalties vs Germany (1-1)
Semi-finals: W6-5 on penalties vs Portugal (2-2)
Scorers: Mathys Tel (3), Désiré Doué, Zoumana Diallo, Warren Zaire Emery (2), Naim Byar, Axel Gueguin, Ayman Aiki, Tom Saettel (1)
How did they get here? José Alcocer's team raced out of the blocks with ten goals in their opening two games. A much-changed side also went in front against the Netherlands in their final group match before being overhauled by their final rivals in the closing stages to end Group B as runners-up.
Their race looked to be run after they missed their first two penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out against Germany, only for a dramatic turnaround to edge them into the semi-finals. There was more drama in the last four as they came through another shoot-out against Portugal to clinch their first final place since winning the competition in 2015.
Netherlands (holders)
Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)
Top scorer: Isaac Babadi (2)
Final tournament group stage: Group B winners (W3-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs France)
Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W5-3 on penalties vs Serbia (2-2)
Scorers: Jason van Duiven (3), Dean Huijsen, Yoram Boerhout, Gabriel Misehouy (2), Isaac Babadi, Antoni Milambo, Jaden Slory (1)
How did they get here? After bouncing back from conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and then needing an added-time winner from Yoram Boerhout against Poland, Mischa Visser's side – much changed from Matchday 2 – again fell behind early to France. However, they then pulled clear with three goals in the last 14 minutes and will hope that proves a positive omen for Wednesday's final.
Through to the knockout stage as Group B winners, the holders learned their lesson and jumped into an unassailable two-goal lead to see off Italy in the last eight. But they were tested to the full by Serbia in the semi-finals as Jaden Slory notched the equaliser in a 2-2 draw, before cool-headed centre-back Dean Huijsen buried his third penalty of the finals in a shoot-out victory.