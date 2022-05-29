2022 U17 EURO: Meet the semi-final coaches

Four will become two on Sunday when France face Portugal and Netherlands take on Serbia for a place in the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final – UEFA.com invites you to meet the men charged with orchestrating their nations' EURO challenge in Israel.

José Alcocer, France



France coach José Alcocer UEFA

Profile

Born in Corsica, the 49-year-old has been part of the French Football Federation coaching set-up since becoming U21 assistant coach to Willy Sagnol in 2013. After five years, he took charge of the U18 team and then – a year later – the U16s. He has moved with that generation into the U17 category.

The tournament so far

"For the moment, what we've done matches our expectations, and the players' performances are what we wanted to see. What we've done so far is promising, but we've not won anything yet."

Highlights: France keep cool to clinch semi-final spot

Beating Germany on penalties in the last eight

"I was quite calm. I don't know why. I said to the guys, 'In football, it's never finished until it's finished'. Our goalkeeper did what was needed, the other players did what was needed but at 2-0 [on spot kicks], I knew it was going to be very difficult. But football is incredible; you have to go right to the end."

On semi-final opponents Portugal

"They played really well [in the quarter-finals]. We went to the match. All the team went to see them live, and to see the stadium in Netanya. We saw a very good Portugal side. They have a solid game plan. It's a semi-final. Anything is possible. It could be tense, it could be totally crazy. The teams deserve to be there, and I think we're going to move up a gear in terms of intensity."

José Lima, Portugal

Portugal coach José Lima UEFA

Profile

After starting his playing career at Sporting CP, he played for a number of Portuguese clubs and the national team before turning to coaching. Having worked at several clubs as first-team assistant or within the youth set-up, Lima took on the U15 national team, sticking with the group through to the 2022 U17 EURO.

On the Matchday 3 defeat by Denmark

"It's never good to lose, but when it happens we try to get the best knowledge we can from it and learn from our mistakes. Denmark had a very good strategic approach. It's strange, the players were a bit anxious, so perhaps that's why the performance wasn't so good. The defeat came at a good moment for us, because it meant we stayed in the competition but could work on our mistakes and try to ensure we don't make them in the knockout stage."

Highlights: Portugal clinch last-four place vs. Spain

On the quarter-final against Spain

"We had to make sure the players believed in themselves, in their quality. We have quality and potential in the team, and our job was to make them believe in the process. We played Spain in the Algarve Cup a few months earlier, and knew we could get something from the game with the right strategy. We did that, and fortunately we won."

On the semi-final with France

"It's a game between two very strong teams that both want to be in the final. If there are a lot of goals, it'll be great for the supporters, but we believe we have a good strategy to go into the game."

Mischa Visser, Netherlands

Netherlands coach Mischa Visser UEFA

Profile

Coaxed into coaching at the age of 15 by his father – a trainer at a local team – Visser obtained his UEFA Pro Licence and started teaching at the University of Applied Sciences in Groningen. After becoming a Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) lecturer, he worked as the Netherlands' U16 and U18 coach before taking over as U17 boss in 2020.

On the team's progress

"We're growing into the tournament, because we have more time to chat, train with the players and analyse performances. Every game, we have shown the best version of ourselves. Against Italy, it was the very best game of the whole season. We are taking very good steps every match."

Highlights: Holders see off Italy to reach semis

On his team's late goals

"That's one of the things we're most proud of. We don't stress if it doesn't go as we want, and that's very good. We talk a lot to the players about just following the game plan. If there's any stress, you have your game plan, and that works for us."

On semi-final opponents Serbia

"I'm not surprised about Serbia's performances. There are very, very talented Serbian players worldwide. They have a very strong team, fighting for everything, and individually they're very talented. I imagine a lot of people are surprised Serbia are into the semis, but I'm not."

Radovan Krivokapić, Serbia

Serbia coach Radovan Krivokapić UEFA

Profile

A former Yugoslavia international attacking midfielder, Krivokapić was a league champion at Crvena zvezda before several seasons playing in Greece and Cyprus. He returned to Serbia to start coaching, working at various clubs before taking over the U17 national team in April 2021.

On squad unity

"My target from the start was to have a strong group, not stars in the team. A strong squad and a good atmosphere between the pitch and the bench. I can say now it's been a success and that we'll continue like that in the future."

Highlights: Serbia surprise Denmark to reach last four

On being the tournament's dark horses

"When we started to prepare this European Championship we believed we could reach the semi-finals. But I must admit, it was only us; nobody else. When we look back, the first qualifying round, the elite round – we were almost out. We turned around a lot of games, scored late goals, and that gave us confidence, the players started to believe in themselves. We grew, game by game, and we still believe; we won't stop here."

On semi-final opponents the Netherlands

"They have a lot of good players especially going forward. On both wings, the players are very fast, the movement is very good. The No10 [Gabriel Misehouy] is good with the ball and the final pass. They have strong running midfielders. They want to play it out from the back. We'll try, we'll never give up, and give everything we have."