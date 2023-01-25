2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round groups
Wednesday 25 January 2023
The mini-tournaments between 27 September and 21 November begin the road to Cyprus.
The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs between 27 September and 21 November.
In all, 52 nations will be involved in the qualifying round: the 54 entrants minus hosts Cyprus (who qualify direct for the final tournament) and top seeds Netherlands (who enter in the elite round).
The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (11–17 October): Denmark, Austria, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 2 (27 September–3 October): Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Moldova (hosts)
Group 3 (15–21 October): Germany, Ukraine, Finland, Liechtenstein (hosts)
Group 4 (21–27 October): Serbia (hosts), Slovenia, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group 5 (15–21 November): Portugal (hosts), Czechia, Montenegro, Albania
Group 6 (15–21 November): France, Norway, Romania (hosts), Estonia
Group 7 (21–27 October): Türkiye (hosts), Scotland, Belarus, Kazakhstan
Group 8 (25–31 October): Spain, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Malta (hosts)
Group 9 (3–9 November): England, Croatia (hosts), Kosovo, Faroe Islands
Group 10 (11–17 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Switzerland, Iceland, Armenia
Group 11 (25–31 October): Italy (hosts), Greece, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group 12 (11–17 October): Belgium, Israel (hosts), Wales, Gibraltar
Group 13 (25–31 October): Hungary (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Andorra