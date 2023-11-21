2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round groups
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The mini-tournaments are complete with the elite round draw on 7 December.
The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with the elite round draw on 7 December.
In all, 52 nations are involved in the qualifying round: the 54 entrants minus hosts Cyprus (who qualify direct for the final tournament) and top seeds Netherlands (who enter in the elite round).
The top two teams in each group progress to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (to be confirmed). March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.
Through to elite round so far
Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (holders), Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands (bye), Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Austria, Georgia (hosts)
Third place: Denmark
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 2
Through to elite round: Poland, Sweden
Third place: Latvia
Also in group: Moldova (hosts)
Group 3
Through to elite round: Germany (holders), Finland
Third place: Ukraine
Also in group: Liechtenstein (hosts)
Group 4
Through to elite round so far: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia
Third place: Luxembourg
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group 5
Through to elite round: Czechia. Portugal (hosts)
Third place: Albania
Also in group: Montenegro
Group 6
Through to elite round: France, Romania (hosts)
Third place: Norway
Also in group: Estonia
Group 7
Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus
Third place: Scotland
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group 8
Through to elite round: Spain, Slovakia
Third place: Malta (hosts)
Also in group: North Macedonia
Group 9
Through to elite round: England, Croatia (hosts)
Third place: Kosovo
Also in group: Faroe Islands
Group 10
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Republic of Ireland (hosts)
Third place: Iceland
Also in group: Armenia
Group 11
Through to elite round: Greece, Italy (hosts)
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: San Marino
Group 12 (ends Tuesday, postponed from original dates, new venue)
Contenders: Belgium, Israel, Wales (hosts), Gibraltar
Group 13
Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Hungary (hosts)
Third place: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Also in group: Andorra