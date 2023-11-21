2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round groups

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with the elite round draw on 7 December.

In all, 52 nations are involved in the qualifying round: the 54 entrants minus hosts Cyprus (who qualify direct for the final tournament) and top seeds Netherlands (who enter in the elite round).

The top two teams in each group progress to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (to be confirmed). March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.

Through to elite round so far Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (holders), Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands (bye), Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye

Matches

Group 1

Through to elite round: Austria, Georgia (hosts)

Third place: Denmark

Also in group: Lithuania

Group 2

Through to elite round: Poland, Sweden

Third place: Latvia

Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 3

Through to elite round: Germany (holders), Finland

Third place: Ukraine

Also in group: Liechtenstein (hosts)

Highlights: Germany clinch 2023 title

Group 4

Through to elite round so far: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia

Third place: Luxembourg

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group 5

Through to elite round: Czechia. Portugal (hosts)

Third place: Albania

Also in group: Montenegro

Group 6

Through to elite round: France, Romania (hosts)

Third place: Norway

Also in group: Estonia

Group 7

Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus

Third place: Scotland

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Group 8

Through to elite round: Spain, Slovakia

Third place: Malta (hosts)

Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 9

Through to elite round: England, Croatia (hosts)

Third place: Kosovo

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 10

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Republic of Ireland (hosts)

Third place: Iceland

Also in group: Armenia

Group 11

Through to elite round: Greece, Italy (hosts)

Third place: Northern Ireland

Also in group: San Marino

Group 12 (ends Tuesday, postponed from original dates, new venue)

Contenders: Belgium, Israel, Wales (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 13

Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Hungary (hosts)

Third place: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Also in group: Andorra