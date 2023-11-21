2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with the elite round draw at 11:30 CET on 7 December.

In all, 52 nations were involved in the qualifying round: the 54 season entrants minus hosts Cyprus, who qualify direct for the final tournament, and top seeds Netherlands, who enter in the elite round.

The top two teams in each group have progressed to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section: Norway, Denmark, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Northern Ireland.

March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.

Through to elite round Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina*, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark*, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (holders), Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands (bye), Northern Ireland*, Norway*, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine*, Wales *Best five third-placed teams

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Austria, Georgia (hosts), Denmark

Also in group: Lithuania

Group 2

Through to elite round: Poland, Sweden

Also in group: Latvia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3

Through to elite round: Germany (holders), Finland, Ukraine

Also in group: Liechtenstein (hosts)

Highlights: Germany clinch 2023 title

Group 4

Through to elite round: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia

Also in group: Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group 5

Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Czechia

Also in group: Albania, Montenegro

Group 6

Through to elite round: France, Romania (hosts), Norway

Also in group: Estonia

Group 7

Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus

Also in group: Scotland, Kazakhstan

Group 8

Through to elite round: Spain, Slovakia

Also in group: Malta (hosts), North Macedonia

Group 9

Through to elite round: England, Croatia (hosts)

Also in group: Kosovo, Faroe Islands

Group 10

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Republic of Ireland (hosts)

Also in group: Iceland, Armenia

Group 11

Through to elite round: Greece, Italy (hosts), Northern Ireland

Also in group: San Marino

Group 12

Through to elite round: Wales (hosts), Belgium

Also in group: Gibraltar

Did not compete: Israel

Group 13

Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Hungary (hosts), Bosnia & Herzegovina

Also in group: Andorra