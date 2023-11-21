2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The mini-tournaments are complete with the elite round draw on 7 December.
The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with the elite round draw at 11:30 CET on 7 December.
In all, 52 nations were involved in the qualifying round: the 54 season entrants minus hosts Cyprus, who qualify direct for the final tournament, and top seeds Netherlands, who enter in the elite round.
The top two teams in each group have progressed to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section: Norway, Denmark, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Northern Ireland.
March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.
Through to elite round
Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina*, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark*, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany (holders), Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands (bye), Northern Ireland*, Norway*, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine*, Wales
*Best five third-placed teams
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Austria, Georgia (hosts), Denmark
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 2
Through to elite round: Poland, Sweden
Also in group: Latvia, Moldova (hosts)
Group 3
Through to elite round: Germany (holders), Finland, Ukraine
Also in group: Liechtenstein (hosts)
Group 4
Through to elite round: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia
Also in group: Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group 5
Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Czechia
Also in group: Albania, Montenegro
Group 6
Through to elite round: France, Romania (hosts), Norway
Also in group: Estonia
Group 7
Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus
Also in group: Scotland, Kazakhstan
Group 8
Through to elite round: Spain, Slovakia
Also in group: Malta (hosts), North Macedonia
Group 9
Through to elite round: England, Croatia (hosts)
Also in group: Kosovo, Faroe Islands
Group 10
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Republic of Ireland (hosts)
Also in group: Iceland, Armenia
Group 11
Through to elite round: Greece, Italy (hosts), Northern Ireland
Also in group: San Marino
Group 12
Through to elite round: Wales (hosts), Belgium
Also in group: Gibraltar
Did not compete: Israel
Group 13
Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Hungary (hosts), Bosnia & Herzegovina
Also in group: Andorra