2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round groups

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs between 27 September and 21 November.

In all, 52 nations will be involved in the qualifying round: the 54 entrants minus hosts Cyprus (who qualify direct for the final tournament) and top seeds Netherlands (who enter in the elite round).

The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.

Matches

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (11–17 October): Denmark, Austria, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 (27 September–3 October): Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 3 (15–21 October): Germany (holders), Ukraine, Finland, Liechtenstein (hosts)

Group 4 (21–27 October): Serbia (hosts), Slovenia, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group 5 (15–21 November): Portugal (hosts), Czechia, Montenegro, Albania

Group 6 (15–21 November): France, Norway, Romania (hosts), Estonia

Group 7 (21–27 October): Türkiye (hosts), Scotland, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Group 8 (25–31 October): Spain, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Malta (hosts)

Group 9 (3–9 November): England, Croatia (hosts), Kosovo, Faroe Islands

Group 10 (11–17 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Switzerland, Iceland, Armenia

Group 11 (25–31 October): Italy (hosts), Greece, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group 12 (11–17 October): Belgium, Israel (hosts), Wales, Gibraltar

Group 13 (25–31 October): Hungary (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Andorra