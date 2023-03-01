UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round starts Tuesday

Wednesday, 1 March 2023

The eight groups from 7 to 13 and 22 to 28 March will decide Hungary's 15 finals opponents.

The eight groups in March will produce 15 qualifiers to join hosts Hungary UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 7 to 13 and 22 to 28 March.

The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June.

Matches

Elite round groups

Group 1 (22-28 March): Serbia (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 2 (22-28 March): Montenegro, Wales (hosts), Scotland, Iceland

Group 3 (22-28 March): Netherlands (hosts), England, Denmark, Northern Ireland

Group 4 (22-28 March): Spain, Germany, Türkiye (hosts), Finland

Group 5 (22-28 March): Portugal (hosts), Czechia, Poland, Slovakia

Group 6 (7-13 March): Italy, Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts), Republic of Ireland

Group 7 (22-28 March): Belgium, Norway (hosts), Croatia, Slovenia

Group 8 (22-28 March): France (holders), Switzerland, Latvia, Albania (hosts)

Meet the teams

• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title. Portugal and Serbia were beaten semi-finalists; Denmark, Germany, Italy and Spain also made the last eight while other finals contenders hoping to qualify again are Belgium, Israel, Poland, Scotland and Türkiye (who lost 2-0 to Spain).

• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) involved are Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1).

• England, Netherlands and Spain are aiming to extend their records of qualifying 14 times since the switch to U17 classification.

• Albania, Cyprus, Latvia, Montenegro and Wales are hoping for U17 finals debuts. Slovakia have only ever previously competed in the finals as hosts.

