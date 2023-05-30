UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-17 EURO final: Meet the finalists – Germany vs France

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Germany and holders France will go head-to-head in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in Hungary on Friday.

Germany and holders France will contest the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship trophy in Friday's final in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Under-17 EURO final

Friday 2 June
Germany vs France 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest

Germany

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)
W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain
Group stage: Group C winners
W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs France, W3-0 vs Scotland
Quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 Switzerland (3-2 pens)   
Semi-finals: Poland 3-5 Germany
Finals top scorer: Robert Ramsak 4, Paris Brunner 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Paris Brunner 11
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Poland 3-5 Germany

France (holders)

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland
Group stage: Group C runners-up
W3-1 vs Scotland, L3-1 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Portugal
Quarter-finals: England 0-1 France
Semi-finals: Spain 1-3 France
Finals top scorer: Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Mathis Lambourde 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Mathis Lambourde 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)
2021/22: Winners
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain 1-3 France

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO

