2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the quarter-finalists

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship group stage concluded on Wednesday. Meet the sides who made it to the last eight.

Five teams (the semi-finalists and winner of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group records) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December.

Knockout stage Quarter-finals (27 May)

QF1: Poland vs Serbia 3pm Telki Training Centre, Telki

QF2: Spain vs Republic of Ireland 8pm, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest

QF3: Germany vs Switzerland 3pm, DEAC Stadium, Debecen

QF4: England vs France 8pm, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros Semi-finals (30 May, plus World Cup play-off)

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final (2 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 All times CEST

Quarter finals

QF1: Poland vs Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia

Group stage: Group A winners

W5-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-3 vs Hungary, L3-0 vs Wales

Finals top scorer: Mateusz Skoczylas 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Oskar Tomczyk 8

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)

2021/22: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012)

Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)

W12-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-1 vs Cyprus

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Serbia)

L1-2 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Israel

Group stage: Group B runners-up

L2-4 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Italy, D1-1 vs Spain

Finals top scorer: Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović﻿ 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Mihajlo Cvetković, Uroš Sremčević 5

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 inc Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)

2021/22: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

QF2: Spain vs Republic of Ireland

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany

Group stage: Group B winners

W2-1 vs Italy, W3-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs SerbiaFinals top scorer: Marc Guiu 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Marc Guiu 6

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Norway)

W4-0 vs Armenia, D2-2 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Norway

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Cyprus)

D2-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Cyprus

Group stage: Group A runners-up

L5-1 vs Poland, W3-0 vs Wales, W4-2 vs Hungary

Finals top scorer: Luke Kehir, Mason Melia, Ikechukwu Orazi 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Mason Melia 6

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017, 2018)

QF3: Germany vs Switzerland

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)

W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain

Group stage: Group C winners

W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs France, W3-0 vs Scotland

Finals top scorer: Robert Ramsak 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Paris Brunner 9

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Qualifying round: Group 13 winners (played in Bulgaria)

W2-0 vs Bulgaria, W7-0 vs San Marino, D3-3 vs Türkiye

Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Albania)

W5-2 vs Latvia, D1-1 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France

Group stage: Group D runners-up

W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs England

Finals top scorer: Marvin Akahomen, Winsley Boteli, Demir Xhemalija, Arlet Junior Zé 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Winsley Boteli 7

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2018 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2002)

QF4: England vs France

Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Georgia)

W3-1 vs Lithuania, W6-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Israel

Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (played in Netherlands)

W3-1 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-1 vs Netherlands

Group stage: Group D winners

W1-0 vs Croatia, W4-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0 vs Switzerland

Finals top scorer: Isaiah Dada-Mascoll 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Ethan Nwaneri 7

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2019 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)

W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland

Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)

W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland

Group stage: Group C runners-up

W3-1 vs Scotland, L3-1 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Portugal

Finals top scorer: Kouakou Gadou, Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Fode Sylla 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Mathis Lambourde 5

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)

2021/22: Winners

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.