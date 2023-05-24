2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the quarter-finalists
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Holders France are among the sides that navigated their way through the UEFA European Under-17 Championship group stage in Hungary.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship group stage concluded on Wednesday. Meet the sides who made it to the last eight.
Five teams (the semi-finalists and winner of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group records) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December.
Knockout stage
Quarter-finals (27 May)
QF1: Poland vs Serbia 3pm Telki Training Centre, Telki
QF2: Spain vs Republic of Ireland 8pm, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest
QF3: Germany vs Switzerland 3pm, DEAC Stadium, Debecen
QF4: England vs France 8pm, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros
Semi-finals (30 May, plus World Cup play-off)
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final (2 June)
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
All times CEST
QF1: Poland vs Serbia
Poland
Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia
Group stage: Group A winners
W5-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-3 vs Hungary, L3-0 vs Wales
Finals top scorer: Mateusz Skoczylas 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Oskar Tomczyk 8
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012)
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)
W12-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-1 vs Cyprus
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Serbia)
L1-2 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Israel
Group stage: Group B runners-up
L2-4 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Italy, D1-1 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Mihajlo Cvetković, Uroš Sremčević 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 inc Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)
2021/22: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)
QF2: Spain vs Republic of Ireland
Spain
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany
Group stage: Group B winners
W2-1 vs Italy, W3-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs SerbiaFinals top scorer: Marc Guiu 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Marc Guiu 6
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)
Republic of Ireland
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Armenia, D2-2 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Norway
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Cyprus)
D2-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Cyprus
Group stage: Group A runners-up
L5-1 vs Poland, W3-0 vs Wales, W4-2 vs Hungary
Finals top scorer: Luke Kehir, Mason Melia, Ikechukwu Orazi 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Mason Melia 6
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017, 2018)
QF3: Germany vs Switzerland
Germany
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)
W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain
Group stage: Group C winners
W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs France, W3-0 vs Scotland
Finals top scorer: Robert Ramsak 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Paris Brunner 9
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)
Switzerland
Qualifying round: Group 13 winners (played in Bulgaria)
W2-0 vs Bulgaria, W7-0 vs San Marino, D3-3 vs Türkiye
Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Albania)
W5-2 vs Latvia, D1-1 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France
Group stage: Group D runners-up
W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs England
Finals top scorer: Marvin Akahomen, Winsley Boteli, Demir Xhemalija, Arlet Junior Zé 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Winsley Boteli 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2018 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2002)
QF4: England vs France
England
Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Georgia)
W3-1 vs Lithuania, W6-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Israel
Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (played in Netherlands)
W3-1 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-1 vs Netherlands
Group stage: Group D winners
W1-0 vs Croatia, W4-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0 vs Switzerland
Finals top scorer: Isaiah Dada-Mascoll 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Ethan Nwaneri 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)
France (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland
Group stage: Group C runners-up
W3-1 vs Scotland, L3-1 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Portugal
Finals top scorer: Kouakou Gadou, Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Fode Sylla 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Mathis Lambourde 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)
2021/22: Winners
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)
Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.