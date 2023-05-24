UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Holders France are among the sides that navigated their way through to UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals in Hungary.

We are down to four teams at the UEFA U17 EURO final tournament in Hungary.
After a gripping set of quarter-final fixtures, we now know the semi-final line- up at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. Meet the sides who made it to the last eight.

Five teams (the semi-finalists and winner of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group records) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December.

Quarter-finals (27 May)
QF1: Poland 3-2 Serbia Telki Training Centre, Telki
QF2: Spain 3-0 Rep. of Ireland Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest
QF3: Germany 1-1 (3-2 pens.) Switzerland DEAC Stadium, Debecen
QF4: England 0-1 France Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros

Semi-finals - 30 May
SF1: Poland vs Germany 4:30pm, Pancho Arena, Felcsút
SF2: Spain vs France 8:00pm, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off
England vs Switzerland 3:00pm, BSC Stadium, Budaörs,

Final - 2 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 8pm, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest

Semi-finals

SF1: Poland vs Germany

Poland

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia
Group stage: Group A winners
W5-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-3 vs Hungary, L3-0 vs Wales
Quarter-finals: Poland 3-2 Serbia 
Finals top scorer: Mateusz Skoczylas 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Oskar Tomczyk 8
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012)

Germany

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)
W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain
Group stage: Group C winners
W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs France, W3-0 vs Scotland
Quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 (3-2 pens.) Switzerland 
Finals top scorer: Robert Ramsak 3, Paris Brunner 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Paris Brunner 10
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

SF2: Spain vs France

Spain

Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany
Group stage: Group B winners
W2-1 vs Italy, W3-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Serbia
Quarter-final: Spain 3-0 Rep. of Ireland
Finals top scorer: Marc Guiu 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Marc Guiu 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

France (holders)

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland
Group stage: Group C runners-up
W3-1 vs Scotland, L3-1 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Portugal
Quarter-finals: England 0-1 France
Finals top scorer: Kouakou Gadou, Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Fode Sylla, Mathis Lambourde 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Mathis Lambourde 6
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)
2021/22: Winners
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.

