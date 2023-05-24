2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

After a gripping set of quarter-final fixtures, we now know the semi-final line- up at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. Meet the sides who made it to the last eight.

Five teams (the semi-finalists and winner of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group records) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December.

Semi-finals

SF1: Poland vs Germany

Highlights: Poland 3-2 Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia

Group stage: Group A winners

W5-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-3 vs Hungary, L3-0 vs Wales

Quarter-finals: Poland 3-2 Serbia

Finals top scorer: Mateusz Skoczylas 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Oskar Tomczyk 8

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)

2021/22: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012)

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Switzerland (3-2p)

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)

W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain

Group stage: Group C winners

W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs France, W3-0 vs Scotland

Quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 (3-2 pens.) Switzerland

Finals top scorer: Robert Ramsak 3, Paris Brunner 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Paris Brunner 10

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

SF2: Spain vs France

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany

Group stage: Group B winners

W2-1 vs Italy, W3-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Serbia

Quarter-final: Spain 3-0 Rep. of Ireland

Finals top scorer: Marc Guiu 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Marc Guiu 7

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Highlights: England 0-1 France

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)

W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland

Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)

W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland

Group stage: Group C runners-up

W3-1 vs Scotland, L3-1 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Portugal

Quarter-finals: England 0-1 France

Finals top scorer: Kouakou Gadou, Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Fode Sylla, Mathis Lambourde 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Mathis Lambourde 6

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)

2021/22: Winners

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.