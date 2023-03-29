UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the teams

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Holders France and debutants Wales are among the 16 contenders for the finals in Hungary from 17 May to 2 June.

The 16 contenders
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 17 May to 2 June in Hungary.

We introduce the contenders ahead of Monday's draw in Budapest.

The contenders

Croatia, England, France (holders), Germany, Hungary (hosts), Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 17/18 May
Group stage Matchday 2: 20/21 May
Group stage Matchday 3: 23/24 May
Quarter-finals: 27 May
Semi-finals & FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 30 May
Final: 2 June

U17 EURO: A showcase for future talent

Croatia

Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Croatia)
L0-2 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Albania, D2-2 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Norway)
D0-0 vs Norway, W1-0 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Slovenia
Top scorer: Leo Rimac 2
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 4 (most recent: 2017 group stage)
2021/22: Qualifying round
Previous best: Semi-finals (2005)

England

Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Georgia)
W3-1 vs Lithuania, W6-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Israel
Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (played in Netherlands)
W3-1 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-1 vs Netherlands
Top scorer: Ethan Nwaneri 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

France (holders)

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland
Top scorer: Mathis Lambourde 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)
2021/22: Winners
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

2022 final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Germany

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)
W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain
Top scorer: Paris Brunner 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Hungary (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017, 2019)

Italy

Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Kosovo)
W5-2 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Cyprus)
D2-2 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Cyprus, W3-0 vs Ukraine
Top scorer: Simone Pafundi 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 10 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Netherlands

Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-1 vs Northern Ireland, D2-2 vs Denmark, W1-0 vs England
Top scorer: Enoch Mastoras 2
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 runners-up)
2021/22: Runners-up
Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

2019 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

Poland

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia
Top scorer: Oskar Tomczyk 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-final (2012)

Portugal

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Portugal)
W6-1 vs Kazakhstan, W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, W2-0 vs Slovenia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Poland, W2-0 vs Czechia
Top scorer: Nuno Patrício 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 9 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Republic of Ireland

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Armenia, D2-2 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Norway
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Cyprus)
D2-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Cyprus
Top scorer: Mason Melia 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017)

Scotland

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Malta)
W6-0 vs Malta, W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-5 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Wales)
L2-4 vs Wales, W2-1 vs Montenegro, D0-0 vs Israel
Top scorer: Bobby McLuckie, Rory Wilson 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2014)

Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)
W12-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-1 vs Cyprus
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Serbia)
L1-2 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Israel
Top scorer: Uroš Sremčević 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 inc Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

Highlights: Serbia reach first semi-final

Slovenia

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Faroe Islands, D0-0 vs Kazakhstan, L0-2 vs Portugal
Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Norway)
D1-1 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Norway, L1-2 vs Croatia
Top scorers: Aldin Jakupović, Nino Kutoš, Relja Obrić, Gabriel Sojer, Luka Topalović 1
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2018 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Group stage (2012, 2015, 2018)

Spain

Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany
Top scorer: Marc Guiu 3
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Switzerland

Qualifying round: Group 13 winners (played in Bulgaria)
W2-0 vs Bulgaria, W7-0 vs San Marino, D3-3 vs Türkiye
Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Albania)
W5-2 vs Latvia, D1-1 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France
Top scorer: Winsley Boteli 6
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2018 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2002)

Wales

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Croatia)
W2-0 vs Croatia, D3-3 vs Sweden, D0-0 vs Albania
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Wales)
W4-2 vs Scotland, D1-1 vs Iceland, D2-2 vs Montenegro
Top scorer: Iwan Morgan 3
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 0
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Finals debut

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.

