2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the teams
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Holders France and debutants Wales are among the 16 contenders for the finals in Hungary from 17 May to 2 June.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 17 May to 2 June in Hungary.
We introduce the contenders ahead of Monday's draw in Budapest.
The contenders
Croatia, England, France (holders), Germany, Hungary (hosts), Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.
Match dates
Group stage Matchday 1: 17/18 May
Group stage Matchday 2: 20/21 May
Group stage Matchday 3: 23/24 May
Quarter-finals: 27 May
Semi-finals & FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 30 May
Final: 2 June
Croatia
Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Croatia)
L0-2 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Albania, D2-2 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Norway)
D0-0 vs Norway, W1-0 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Slovenia
Top scorer: Leo Rimac 2
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 4 (most recent: 2017 group stage)
2021/22: Qualifying round
Previous best: Semi-finals (2005)
England
Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Georgia)
W3-1 vs Lithuania, W6-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Israel
Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (played in Netherlands)
W3-1 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-1 vs Netherlands
Top scorer: Ethan Nwaneri 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)
France (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)
W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland
Top scorer: Mathis Lambourde 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)
2021/22: Winners
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)
Germany
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)
W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain
Top scorer: Paris Brunner 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)
Hungary (hosts)
Qualified automatically as hosts
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017, 2019)
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Kosovo)
W5-2 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Cyprus)
D2-2 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Cyprus, W3-0 vs Ukraine
Top scorer: Simone Pafundi 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 10 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)
Netherlands
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-1 vs Northern Ireland, D2-2 vs Denmark, W1-0 vs England
Top scorer: Enoch Mastoras 2
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 runners-up)
2021/22: Runners-up
Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)
Poland
Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia
Top scorer: Oskar Tomczyk 7
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-final (2012)
Portugal
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Portugal)
W6-1 vs Kazakhstan, W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, W2-0 vs Slovenia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Poland, W2-0 vs Czechia
Top scorer: Nuno Patrício 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 9 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
Republic of Ireland
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Armenia, D2-2 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Norway
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Cyprus)
D2-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Cyprus
Top scorer: Mason Melia 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017)
Scotland
Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Malta)
W6-0 vs Malta, W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-5 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Wales)
L2-4 vs Wales, W2-1 vs Montenegro, D0-0 vs Israel
Top scorer: Bobby McLuckie, Rory Wilson 4
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2022 group stage)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2014)
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)
W12-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-1 vs Cyprus
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Serbia)
L1-2 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Israel
Top scorer: Uroš Sremčević 5
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 inc Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)
2021/22: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)
Slovenia
Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Faroe Islands, D0-0 vs Kazakhstan, L0-2 vs Portugal
Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Norway)
D1-1 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Norway, L1-2 vs Croatia
Top scorers: Aldin Jakupović, Nino Kutoš, Relja Obrić, Gabriel Sojer, Luka Topalović 1
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2018 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Group stage (2012, 2015, 2018)
Spain
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)
W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany
Top scorer: Marc Guiu 3
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)
2021/22: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)
Switzerland
Qualifying round: Group 13 winners (played in Bulgaria)
W2-0 vs Bulgaria, W7-0 vs San Marino, D3-3 vs Türkiye
Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Albania)
W5-2 vs Latvia, D1-1 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France
Top scorer: Winsley Boteli 6
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2018 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2002)
Wales
Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Croatia)
W2-0 vs Croatia, D3-3 vs Sweden, D0-0 vs Albania
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Wales)
W4-2 vs Scotland, D1-1 vs Iceland, D2-2 vs Montenegro
Top scorer: Iwan Morgan 3
Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 0
2021/22: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Finals debut
Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.