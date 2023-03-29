2023 Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 17 May to 2 June in Hungary.

We introduce the contenders ahead of Monday's draw in Budapest.

The contenders Croatia, England, France (holders), Germany, Hungary (hosts), Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 17/18 May

Group stage Matchday 2: 20/21 May

Group stage Matchday 3: 23/24 May

Quarter-finals: 27 May

Semi-finals & FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 30 May

Final: 2 June

U17 EURO: A showcase for future talent

Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Croatia)

L0-2 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Albania, D2-2 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Norway)

D0-0 vs Norway, W1-0 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Slovenia

Top scorer: Leo Rimac 2

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 4 (most recent: 2017 group stage)

2021/22: Qualifying round

Previous best: Semi-finals (2005)

Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Georgia)

W3-1 vs Lithuania, W6-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Israel

Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (played in Netherlands)

W3-1 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-1 vs Netherlands

Top scorer: Ethan Nwaneri 4

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2019 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in North Macedonia)

W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W4-0 vs Iceland

Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Albania)

W4-0 vs Albania, W2-1 vs Latvia, W2-1 vs Switzerland

Top scorer: Mathis Lambourde 5

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 winners)

2021/22: Winners

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

2022 final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Moldova)

W4-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L0-1 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Türkiye, W7-0 vs Finland, L3-4 vs Spain

Top scorer: Paris Brunner 7

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 13 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Hungary (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017, 2019)

Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Kosovo)

W5-2 vs Kosovo, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Cyprus)

D2-2 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Cyprus, W3-0 vs Ukraine

Top scorer: Simone Pafundi 4

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 10 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-1 vs Northern Ireland, D2-2 vs Denmark, W1-0 vs England

Top scorer: Enoch Mastoras 2

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 runners-up)

2021/22: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

2019 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Andorra, W4-2 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Czechia, L0-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Slovakia

Top scorer: Oskar Tomczyk 7

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2022 group stage)

2021/22: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-final (2012)

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Portugal)

W6-1 vs Kazakhstan, W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, W2-0 vs Slovenia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Poland, W2-0 vs Czechia

Top scorer: Nuno Patrício 4

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 9 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Norway)

W4-0 vs Armenia, D2-2 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Norway

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Cyprus)

D2-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Cyprus

Top scorer: Mason Melia 4

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2017)

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Malta)

W6-0 vs Malta, W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-5 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Wales)

L2-4 vs Wales, W2-1 vs Montenegro, D0-0 vs Israel

Top scorer: Bobby McLuckie, Rory Wilson 4

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2022 group stage)

2021/22: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2014)

Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)

W12-0 vs Gibraltar, W3-1 vs Cyprus

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Serbia)

L1-2 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Israel

Top scorer: Uroš Sremčević 5

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 inc Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)

2021/22: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

Highlights: Serbia reach first semi-final

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Faroe Islands, D0-0 vs Kazakhstan, L0-2 vs Portugal

Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Norway)

D1-1 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Norway, L1-2 vs Croatia

Top scorers: Aldin Jakupović, Nino Kutoš, Relja Obrić, Gabriel Sojer, Luka Topalović 1

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 3 (most recent: 2018 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2012, 2015, 2018)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Türkiye)

W2-1 vs Finland, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W4-3 vs Germany

Top scorer: Marc Guiu 3

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 14 (most recent: 2022 quarter-finals)

2021/22: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Qualifying round: Group 13 winners (played in Bulgaria)

W2-0 vs Bulgaria, W7-0 vs San Marino, D3-3 vs Türkiye

Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Albania)

W5-2 vs Latvia, D1-1 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France

Top scorer: Winsley Boteli 6

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2018 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2002)

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Croatia)

W2-0 vs Croatia, D3-3 vs Sweden, D0-0 vs Albania

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Wales)

W4-2 vs Scotland, D1-1 vs Iceland, D2-2 vs Montenegro

Top scorer: Iwan Morgan 3

Previous U17 final tournament appearances: 0

2021/22: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Finals debut

Statistics relate only to U17 EURO since 2001/02 and not the previous U16 EURO.