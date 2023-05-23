2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Reigning champions France and the Republic of Ireland both clinched 2023 UEFA Under-17 European Championship quarter-final places on Tuesday.

Tuesday 23 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Hungary (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Wales 3-0 Poland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Hosts Hungary needed a point while Ireland had to win in Felscút to join Group A winners Poland in the last eight. Luke Kehir and Mason Melia both scored twice for Colin O'Brien's men to take them into the quarter-finals for a third time.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Republic of Ireland 4-2 Hungary

Wales secured their first-ever points at the UEFA U17 EURO final tournament as Gabriele Biancheri's goal - their first of the tournament - and an Iwan Morgan brace gave them victory against Poland in the night's other encounter.

Group C

France 1-1 Portugal (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany 3-0 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France knew a point would be enough to take them through, but after Tidiam Gomis put them ahead, they were often on the back foot. Nuno Patrício equalised, but Portugal were unable to find a winner to progress at the champions' expense.

Under-17 EURO highlights: France 1-1 Portugal

Germany made it three wins from three with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Scotland in Debrecen. Noah Darvich got his second goal of the final tournament as Christian Wück's side eased through as group winners. The Group C qualifiers will play either England or Switzerland from Group D in the last eight.

Knockout system Quarter-finals

QF1: Poland vs Runner-up Group B

QF2: Winner Group B vs Republic of Ireland

QF3: Germany vs England/Switzerland

QF4: England/Switzerland vs France Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

U17 EURO group stage fixtures

Thursday ﻿18 May

Group A

Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

U17 EURO highlights: Hungary 3-0 Wales

Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Earlier, Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in the section's other match.

Group C

Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

U17 EURO highlights: Portugal 0-4 Germany

Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.

Friday 19 May

Group B

Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

U17 EURO highlights: Serbia 2-4 Slovenia

Slovenia scored four times without reply in Telki before Serbia reduced their arrears late on as the duo opened Group B with a six-goal spectacle. Marc Guiu got both goals as Spain came back from conceding early to defeat Italy 2-1 in the section's other opening encounter in Budaörs.

Group D

Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

U17 EURO highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands, runners-up to France in Israel last year, were defeated 2-0 by Switzerland, who also missed two penalties, in Group D in Debrecen while England had an eighth-minute Ethan Nwaneri goal to thank for their 1-0 victory versus Croatia.

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Wales (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Hungary 3-5 Poland (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

U17 EURO Highlights: Hungary 3-5 Poland

Poland have maximum points at the top of Group A after scoring five times for a second successive match, on this occasion against hosts Hungary. In the day's other game at the Pancho Arena in Felcsút, the Republic of Ireland picked up their first points as they defeated Wales 3-0.

Group C

Portugal 2-1 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France 1-3 Germany (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

U17 EURO highlights: France 1-3 Germany

Germany were impressive once more as they came from behind to defeat holders France 3-1 and maintain their own perfect record atop Group C, securing their place in the last eight to boot. After losing 4-0 to Germany in their opening game, Portugal tallied a 2-1 win against Scotland, who have now lost both matches to date.

Sunday 21 May

Group B

Spain 3-1 Slovenia (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Serbia 2-0 Italy (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Highlights: Spain 3-1 Slovenia

Spain will be certain of progressing from Group B if they avoid defeat on Matchday 3 after Julen Guerrero's side secured a second straight victory with a 3-1 triumph against Slovenia in Budapest. Serbia reinvigorated their hopes with a 2-0 defeat of Italy, but the Azzurrini still have a chance of qualifying depending on results on Matchday 3.

Group D

Croatia 1-2 Switzerland (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Netherlands 1-4 England (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Highlights: Netherlands 1-4 England

Switzerland, who defeated the 2022 runners-up the Netherlands on Matchday 1, overcame Croatia 2-1 in the afternoon kick-off in Debrecen before England's 4-1 win against the Dutch also took them through to join Germany and Poland in the last eight. Switzerland and England will contest top spot in the section when they meet in their final group game.

Wednesday 24 May

Group B

Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Group D

Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

U17 EURO knockout fixtures

Saturday 27 May

Poland vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Winner Group B vs Republic of Ireland (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Germany vs England/Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England/Switzerland vs France (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be made upon completion of group stage on 24 May .

Tuesday 30 May

15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.

Tuesday 30 May

16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.

Friday 2 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)