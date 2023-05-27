2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Spain and France completed the semi-final line-up at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship with contrasting wins in Hungary on Saturday.

Spain eased to a 3-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in Budapest where Marc Guiu scored a tournament-leading fourth goal, while holders France had an 89th-minute Mathis Lambourde penalty to thank for their dramatic 1-0 defeat of England.

Poland made it into the semi-finals for the first time since 2012 with a thrilling 3-2 win against Serbia on Saturday. They now face Germany in the last four after they came through a gripping penalty shoot-out in Debrecen having ended 1-1 with Switzerland after 90 minutes.

Group stage

Thursday ﻿18 May

Group A

Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland.

Group C

Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.

Friday 19 May

Group B

Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia scored four times without reply in Telki before Serbia reduced their arrears late on as the duo opened Group B with a six-goal spectacle. Marc Guiu got both goals as Spain came back from conceding early to defeat Italy 2-1 in the section's other opening encounter in Budaörs.

Group D

Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

The Netherlands, runners-up to France in Israel last year, were defeated 2-0 by Switzerland, who also missed two penalties, in Group D in Debrecen while England had an eighth-minute Ethan Nwaneri goal to thank for their 1-0 victory versus Croatia.

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Wales (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Hungary 3-5 Poland (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Poland scored five times for a second successive match, on this occasion against hosts Hungary, to secure top spot in Group A. At the Pancho Arena in Felcsút, the Republic of Ireland picked up their first points as they defeated Wales 3-0.

Group C

Portugal 2-1 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France 1-3 Germany (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany were impressive once more as they came from behind to defeat holders France 3-1 and maintain their own perfect start and securing their place in the last eight to boot. After losing 4-0 to Germany in their opening game, Portugal tallied a 2-1 win against Scotland.

Sunday 21 May

Group B

Spain 3-1 Slovenia (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Serbia 2-0 Italy (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Julen Guerrero's Spain secured a second straight victory with a 3-1 triumph against Slovenia in Budapest to move to within touching distance of the last eight. Serbia reinvigorated their hopes with a 2-0 defeat of Italy.

Group D

Croatia 1-2 Switzerland (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Netherlands 1-4 England (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Switzerland overcame Croatia 2-1 in Debrecen before England's 4-1 win against the Dutch also took them through to join Germany and Poland in the last eight.

Tuesday 23 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Hungary (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Wales 3-0 Poland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Hosts Hungary needed a point while Ireland had to win in Felscút to join Group A winners Poland in the last eight. Luke Kehir and Mason Melia both scored twice for Colin O'Brien's men to take them into the quarter-finals for a third time.

Wales secured their first-ever points at the UEFA U17 EURO final tournament as Gabriele Biancheri's goal - Wales' first of the tournament - and an Iwan Morgan brace gave them victory against Poland.

Group C

France 1-1 Portugal (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany 3-0 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France knew a point would be enough to take them through, but after Tidiam Gomis put them ahead, they were often on the back foot. Nuno Patrício equalised, but Portugal were unable to find a winner to progress at the champions' expense.

Germany made it three wins from three with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Scotland in Debrecen. Noah Darvich got his second goal of the final tournament as Christian Wück's side eased through as group winners.

Wednesday 24 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 Serbia (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia 0-3 Italy (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

A point was enough for Spain to win Group B, but they needed a superb Lamine Yamal equaliser to draw with Serbia, for whom Andrija Maksimović netted his second goal of the final tournament. Italy's Mattia Mannini scored twice as Italy won 3-0 against Slovenia, who had goalkeeper Žan Trivunčević sent off early. The result would have taken Italy through had Spain won.

Group D

Netherlands 1-1 Croatia (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England 0-0 Switzerland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

England goalkeeper Ted Curd saved a second-half penalty to secure the point his country needed to pip their Matchday 3 opponents to top spot in Group D. The Netherlands and Croatia ended their 2023 final tournament with a 1-1 draw.

U17 EURO knockout fixtures

Tuesday 30 May

15:00, England vs Switzerland, BSC Stadium, Budaörs

The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.

Tuesday 30 May

16:30, Poland vs Germany, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

20:00, Spain vs France, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

Friday 2 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)