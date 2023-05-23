2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Serbia got the point they needed with a 1-1 draw with Spain on Wednesday to progress alongside their opponents to the 2023 UEFA Under-17 European Championship quarter-finals. England drew 0-0 with Switzerland in Debrecen to secure top spot in Group D.

Wednesday 24 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 Serbia (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia 0-3 Italy (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Spain knew a point would see them win Group B, but they needed a superb Lamine Yamal equaliser to draw with Serbia for whom Andrija Maksimović netted his second goal of the final tournament.

Italy's Mattia Mannini finished on two, scoring twice as Italy won 3-0 against Slovenia, who had goalkeeper Žan Trivunčević sent off early. The result would have taken Italy through had Spain won.

Group A winners Poland await the Serbia in the last eight with Spain facing the Republic of Ireland.

Group D

Netherlands 1-1 Croatia (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England 0-0 Switzerland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

England goalkeeper Ted Curd saved a second-half penalty to secure the point his country needed to pip their Matchday 3 opponents to top spot in Group D and set up a quarter-final with holders France. Switzerland now face Germany in the last eight. The Netherlands and Croatia ended their 2023 final tournament with a 1-1 draw.

Knockout stage All times CEST Quarter-finals (27 May)

QF1: Poland vs Serbia 3pm Telki Training Centre, Telki

QF2: Spain vs Republic of Ireland 8pm, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest

QF3: Germany vs Switzerland 3pm, DEAC Stadium, Debecen

QF4: England vs France 8pm, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros Semi-finals (30 May, plus World Cup play-off)

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final (2 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Friday 2 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)