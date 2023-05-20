2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Portugal scored twice inside the opening 20 minutes in Debrecen on Saturday to pave the way to their first points of the UEFA Under-17 European Championship in Hungary.

After losing 4-0 to Germany in their opening Group C games, Portugal tallied a 2-1 win against Scotland, who have now lost both matches to date: Olivio Tomé and Gonçalo Sousa got the goals for Filipe Ramos' team with Lennon Connolly pulling one back late on.

France and Germany play later in the day to round off MD2 in Group C.

In Group A, Ikechukwu Orazi netted his second goal of the tournament for the Republic of Ireland as they defeated Wales 3-0 at the Pancho Arena in Felcsút, where MD1 victors Hungary and Poland meet later in the day.

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Wales (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Hungary vs Poland (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Group C

Portugal 2-1 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France vs Germany (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

All kick-off times CEST.

The group stage runs until 24 May, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals three days later.

U17 EURO final tournament groups Group A: Hungary (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales

Group B: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia Group C: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany Group D: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England

U17 EURO group stage fixtures

Thursday ﻿18 May

Group A

Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

U17 EURO highlights: Hungary 3-0 Wales

Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Earlier, Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in the section's other match.

Group C

Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

U17 EURO highlights: Portugal 0-4 Germany

Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.

Group B

Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

U17 EURO highlights: Serbia 2-4 Slovenia

Slovenia scored four times without reply in Telki before Serbia reduced their arrears late on as the duo opened Group B with a six-goal spectacle. Marc Guiu got both goals as Spain came back from conceding early to defeat Italy 2-1 in the section's other opening encounter in Budaörs.

Group D

Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

U17 EURO highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands, runners-up to France in Israel last year, were defeated 2-0 by Switzerland, who also missed two penalties, in Group D in Debrecen while England had an eighth-minute Ethan Nwaneri goal to thank for their 1-0 victory versus Croatia.

U17 EURO: A showcase for future talent

Sunday 21 May

Group B

Spain vs Slovenia (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Serbia vs Italy (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Group D

Croatia vs Switzerland (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Netherlands vs England (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

2015 final flashback: France 4-1 Germany

Tuesday 23 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Wales vs Poland (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)



Group C

France vs Portugal (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)



Wednesday 24 May

Group B

Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Group D

Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

2022 semi-final highlights: France 2-2 Portugal (6-5 pens)

U17 EURO knockout fixtures

Saturday 27 May

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be done upon completion of group stage on 24 May .

Tuesday 30 May

15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.

Tuesday 30 May

16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.

Friday 2 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Venues

Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest (4 group games. 1 quarter-final, final)

Pancho Arena, Felcsút (3 group games, 2 semi-finals or 1 semi-final & World Cup play-off)

BSC Stadium, Budaörs (3 group games, 1 semi-final or World Cup play-off)

Telki Training Centre, Telki (2 group games, 1 quarter-final)

Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games)

Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)

DEAC Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)