2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
See all the fixtures in Hungary running from 17 May to 2 June.
The 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament in Hungary kicks off on 17 May.
The group stage runs until 24 May, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals three days later. The final is on Friday 2 June at Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest.
U17 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Hungary (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales
Group B: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia
Group C: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany
Group D: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England
All kick-off times CET.
U17 EURO group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Wednesday 17 May
Group A
Poland vs Republic of Ireland (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Hungary vs Wales (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Group C
Scotland vs France (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Portugal vs Germany (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Thursday 18 May
Group B
Serbia vs Slovenia (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Italy vs Spain (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group D
Switzerland vs Netherlands (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Croatia vs England (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Matchday 2
Saturday 20 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Wales (16:30, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Hungary vs Poland (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Group C
Portugal vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen
France vs Germany (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Sunday 21 May
Group B
Spain vs Slovenia (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Serbia vs Italy (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Group D
Croatia vs Switzerland (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Netherlands vs England (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 23 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Wales vs Poland (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group C
France vs Portugal (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Germany vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Wednesday 24 May
Group B
Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Group D
Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
U17 EURO knockout fixtures
Quarter-finals
Saturday 27 May
Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be done upon completion of group stage on 24 May .
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off
Tuesday 30 May
15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.
Semi-finals
Tuesday 30 May
16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.
Final
Friday 2 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Venues
Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest (4 group games. 1 quarter-final, final)
Pancho Arena, Felcsút (3 group games, 2 semi-finals or 1 semi-final & World Cup play-off)
BSC Stadium, Budaörs (3 group games, 1 semi-final or World Cup play-off)
Telki Training Centre, Telki (2 group games, 1 quarter-final)
Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games)
Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)
DEAC Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)