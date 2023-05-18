2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Article summary
Slovenia and Spain among those to score wins in Hungary on Thursday.
Article top media content
Article body
Slovenia and three-time champions Spain both came out on top in their opening matches at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament on Thursday.
Group B
Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Slovenia scored four times without reply in Telki before Serbia reduced their arrears late on as the duo opened Group B with a six-goal spectacle. Marc Guiu got both goals as Spain came back from conceding early to defeat Italy 2-1 in the section's other opening encounter in Budaörs.
Group D
Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
The Netherlands, runners-up to France in Israel last year, were defeated 2-0 by Switzerland, who also missed two penalties, in Group D in Debrecen while England had an eighth-minute Ethan Nwaneri goal to thank for their 1-0 victory versus Croatia.
All kick-off times CEST.
The group stage runs until 24 May, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals three days later.
U17 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Hungary (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales
Group B: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia
Group C: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany
Group D: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England
U17 EURO group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Thursday 18 May
Group A
Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Earlier, Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in the section's other match.
Group C
Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.
Matchday 2
Saturday 20 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Wales (16:30, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Hungary vs Poland (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Group C
Portugal vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen
France vs Germany (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Sunday 21 May
Group B
Spain vs Slovenia (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Serbia vs Italy (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Group D
Croatia vs Switzerland (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Netherlands vs England (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 23 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Wales vs Poland (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group C
France vs Portugal (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Germany vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Wednesday 24 May
Group B
Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Group D
Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
U17 EURO knockout fixtures
Quarter-finals
Saturday 27 May
Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be done upon completion of group stage on 24 May .
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off
Tuesday 30 May
15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.
Semi-finals
Tuesday 30 May
16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.
Final
Friday 2 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Venues
Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest (4 group games. 1 quarter-final, final)
Pancho Arena, Felcsút (3 group games, 2 semi-finals or 1 semi-final & World Cup play-off)
BSC Stadium, Budaörs (3 group games, 1 semi-final or World Cup play-off)
Telki Training Centre, Telki (2 group games, 1 quarter-final)
Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games)
Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)
DEAC Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)