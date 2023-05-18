2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Slovenia and three-time champions Spain both came out on top in their opening matches at the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament on Thursday.

Group B

Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

U17 EURO highlights: Serbia 2-4 Slovenia

Slovenia scored four times without reply in Telki before Serbia reduced their arrears late on as the duo opened Group B with a six-goal spectacle. Marc Guiu got both goals as Spain came back from conceding early to defeat Italy 2-1 in the section's other opening encounter in Budaörs.

Group D

Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

U17 EURO highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands, runners-up to France in Israel last year, were defeated 2-0 by Switzerland, who also missed two penalties, in Group D in Debrecen while England had an eighth-minute Ethan Nwaneri goal to thank for their 1-0 victory versus Croatia.

All kick-off times CEST.

The group stage runs until 24 May, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals three days later.

U17 EURO final tournament groups Group A: Hungary (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales

Group B: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia Group C: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany Group D: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England

U17 EURO group stage fixtures

Thursday ﻿18 May

Group A

Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

U17 EURO highlights: Hungary 3-0 Wales

Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Earlier, Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in the section's other match.

Group C

Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

U17 EURO highlights: Portugal 0-4 Germany

Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland vs Wales (16:30, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Hungary vs Poland (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Group C

Portugal vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen

France vs Germany (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)



U17 EURO: A showcase for future talent

Sunday 21 May

Group B

Spain vs Slovenia (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Serbia vs Italy (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Group D

Croatia vs Switzerland (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Netherlands vs England (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

2015 final flashback: France 4-1 Germany

Tuesday 23 May

Group A

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Wales vs Poland (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)



Group C

France vs Portugal (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)



Wednesday 24 May

Group B

Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Group D

Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

2022 semi-final highlights: France 2-2 Portugal (6-5 pens)

U17 EURO knockout fixtures

Saturday 27 May

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be done upon completion of group stage on 24 May .

Tuesday 30 May

15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.

Tuesday 30 May

16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút

20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút

Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.

Friday 2 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Knockout system Quarter-finals

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Venues

Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest (4 group games. 1 quarter-final, final)

Pancho Arena, Felcsút (3 group games, 2 semi-finals or 1 semi-final & World Cup play-off)

BSC Stadium, Budaörs (3 group games, 1 semi-final or World Cup play-off)

Telki Training Centre, Telki (2 group games, 1 quarter-final)

Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games)

Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)

DEAC Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)