2023 Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures & results
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Article summary
Hosts Hungary and holders France joined by Poland and Germany in making winning starts.
Article top media content
Article body
Hosts Hungary and holders France both secured opening game victories as they kicked off the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament on Wednesday.
Up against U17 EURO finals debutants Wales, Hungary enjoyed a 3-0 victory in their opening Group A game in front of nearly 3,500 fans in Budapest. Earlier, Mateusz Skoczylas scored twice as Poland registered an impressive 5-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in the section's other match.
Reigning champions France defeated Scotland 3-1 in their first Group C fixture in Debrecen before Germany served notice of their quality with a 4-0 win against Portugal - Robert Ramsak scoring twice in the second half for the victors.
Wednesday 17 May
Group A
Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Group C
Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
All kick-off times CEST.
The group stage runs until 24 May, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals three days later.
U17 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Hungary (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales
Group B: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia
Group C: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany
Group D: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England
U17 EURO group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Thursday 18 May
Group B
Serbia vs Slovenia (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Italy vs Spain (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group D
Switzerland vs Netherlands (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Croatia vs England (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Matchday 2
Saturday 20 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Wales (16:30, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Hungary vs Poland (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Group C
Portugal vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen
France vs Germany (20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Sunday 21 May
Group B
Spain vs Slovenia (16:30, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Serbia vs Italy (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Group D
Croatia vs Switzerland (16:30, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Netherlands vs England (20:00, Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 23 May
Group A
Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Wales vs Poland (20:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group C
France vs Portugal (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Germany vs Scotland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Wednesday 24 May
Group B
Spain vs Serbia (17:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Slovenia vs Italy (17:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Group D
Netherlands vs Croatia (15:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
England vs Switzerland (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
U17 EURO knockout fixtures
Quarter-finals
Saturday 27 May
Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (15:00, Telki Training Centre, Telki or 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (15:00, DEAC Stadium, Debecen or 20:00, Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for quarter-finals will be done upon completion of group stage on 24 May .
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off
Tuesday 30 May
15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
The two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record will play off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.
Semi-finals
Tuesday 30 May
16:30, BSC Stadium, Budaörs or Pancho Arena, Felcsút
20:00, Pancho Arena, Felcsút
Allocation of kick-off times and stadiums for semi-finals and World Cup play-off will be done upon completion of quarter-finals on 27 May.
Final
Friday 2 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Venues
Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest (4 group games. 1 quarter-final, final)
Pancho Arena, Felcsút (3 group games, 2 semi-finals or 1 semi-final & World Cup play-off)
BSC Stadium, Budaörs (3 group games, 1 semi-final or World Cup play-off)
Telki Training Centre, Telki (2 group games, 1 quarter-final)
Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games)
Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)
DEAC Stadium, Debrecen (4 group games, 1 quarter-final)