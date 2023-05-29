2023 Under-17 EURO semi-final preview: Poland v Germany, Spain v France

We are down to the last four teams at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Hungary, with Poland, Germany, Spain and holders France facing off on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Upcoming fixtures Semi-finals (30 May)

Poland vs Germany 16:30, Pancho Aréna, Felcsút

Spain vs France 20:00, Pancho Aréna, Felcsút FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off (30 May)

England vs Switzerland 15:00, BSC Stadium, Budaörs Final (2 June)

Poland/Germany vs Spain/France 20:00, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest All times CEST

Into the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, Poland clinched top spot in Group A after just two games in which they scored ten goals to improve on their 2022 group-stage exit. They then took their tally to a tournament-high 13 strikes with a gripping 3-2 quarter-final defeat of Serbia.

"We really worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, and we already have a medal at the EURO," said coach Marcin Włodarski, whose side are now – like the other semi-finalists and either England or Switzerland – guaranteed a spot at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup later this year. "We want more because we want to make history by reaching the final. We'd love to do that."

Germany denied them that feat 11 years ago when a Leon Goretzka goal proved the difference between the teams. Christian Wück's 2023 vintage have stand-out performers too like Dortmund's Paris Brunner and Bayern forward Robert Ramsak, who have each found the net three times so far.

But it was an incredible collective effort that helped them overcome being reduced to ten men just 15 minutes into their quarter-final with Switzerland, going on to reach their first semi-final since 2017 in a nerve-shredding shoot-out.

"He told us we should believe in our strengths," said centre-back Finn Jeltsch when asked what Wück had told his team at half-time when trailing 1-0. The semi-final with Poland will most likely be a very intense game. All four teams left in the competition are, of course, very good sides. If we manage to show our quality and mentality on the pitch, that might be enough to get us the trophy."

Though the pair have met just twice in the final of the competition since it switched to its current format in 2002, Spain and France are well-used to the latter stages. Both reached the last four in 2019 – both losing in the semi-finals – and have each made it through to the final twice in the last six tournaments, winning one title apiece.

Knocked out in the quarter-finals last year, Spain have been stylishly impressive en route to the last four this time with forwards Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu, who boasts a tournament-high four goals, the key individuals in a slick team.

"Achieving the objective of getting a World Cup place is really great, but we want to keep winning," said coach Julen Guerrero, who saw his side defeat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 to set up a mouth-watering meeting with the holders. "We're going to analyse them, look at their strengths, and also the areas in which we can attack them. We'll simply prepare the game as we have done all the others up till now, in the best way possible."

France were outshone by Germany in a heavyweight Group C, finishing runners-up in the section thanks to a nail-biting 1-1 draw with Portugal, before an 89th-minute Mathis Lambourde penalty gave the reigning champions a 1-0 quarter-final win against England.

"Our path has been a little tricky, but we're in the semi-finals of the EURO and qualified for the World Cup. I'm really very happy about that," said coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi, whose team – like Germany – have travelled to Budapest having played their group games in eastern Hungary. "We'll do all we can to help the squad and prepare the semi-final. We're here and we want to go all the way."