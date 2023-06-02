Germany win 2023 U17 EURO: At a glance

Germany ended a 14-year wait for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship title as they defeated 2022 champions France in a penalty shoot-out in Budapest, Hungary.

4 Paris Brunner, Robert Ramsak (both Germany), Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal (both Spain)

3 Karol Borys, Mateusz Skoczylas (both Poland)

2 Isaiah Dada-Mascoll (England), Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Mathis Lambourde (all France), Noah Darvich (Germany), Benedek Simon (Hungary), Luke Kehir, Mason Melia, Ikechukwu Orazi (all Republic of Ireland), Mattia Mannini (Italy), Daniel Mikołajewski, (Poland), Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović (both Serbia), Luka Topalović (Slovenia), Winsley Boteli (Switzerland), Iwan Morgan (Wales)

8 Winsley Boteli (Switzerland)

7 Paris Brunner (Germany), Oskar Tomczyk (Poland)

6 Mathis Lambourde (France), Mason Melia (Republic of Ireland)

5 Ethan Nwaneri (England), Mattia Mannini (Italy), Rory Wilson (Scotland)

4 Robert Ramsak (Germany), Luke Kehir (Republic of Ireland), Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland), Mihajlo Cvetković (Serbia), Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal (both Spain), Demir Xhemalija (Switzerland), Iwan Morgan (Wales)

Highlights: Germany 0-0 France (5-4p)

Germany win the U17 EURO title for the second time, and the first since 2009.

It was the ninth U17 EURO final to be decided by penalties.

Only the Netherlands (8) and Spain (7) have reached more finals than France (6) and Germany (5).

In 2023, Wales became the 41st current UEFA member to make their U17 finals debut. Cyprus will make it 42 when they host the 2024 final tournament.

The four semi-finalists plus England, who defeated Switzerland in a play-off, earned places at the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Friday 2 June

Germany 0-0 France (5-4 pens) (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Tuesday 30 May

Poland 3-5 Germany (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Spain 1-3 France (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Poland 3-5 Germany

Tuesday 30 May

England 4-2 Switzerland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

England and Switzerland, the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage records, played off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.

Saturday 27 May



Poland 3-2 Serbia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Spain 3-0 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Highlights: Spain 3-0 Republic of Ireland

Germany 1-1 Switzerland (3-2 pens) (DEAC Stadium, Debecen)

England 0-1 France (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Highlights: Poland 3-2 Serbia

Group A

Matchday 1

Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

U17 EURO highlights: Hungary 3-0 Wales

Matchday 2

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Wales (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Hungary 3-5 Poland (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

U17 EURO Highlights: Hungary 3-5 Poland

Matchday 3

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Hungary (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)

Wales 3-0 Poland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POL Poland Playing now 3 2 0 1 10 7 3 6 IRL Republic of Ireland Playing now 3 2 0 1 8 7 1 6 HUN Hungary Playing now 3 1 0 2 8 9 -1 3 WAL Wales Playing now 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3

Group B

Matchday 1

Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)

U17 EURO highlights: Serbia 2-4 Slovenia

Matchday 2

Spain 3-1 Slovenia (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Serbia 2-0 Italy (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)

Highlights: Spain 3-1 Slovenia

Matchday 3

Spain 1-1 Serbia(BSC Stadium, Budaörs)Slovenia 0-3 Italy(Telki Training Centre, Telki)

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 SRB Serbia Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 ITA Italy Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3 SVN Slovenia Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3

Group C

Matchday 1

Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

U17 EURO highlights: Portugal 0-4 Germany

Matchday 2

Portugal 2-1 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

France 1-3 Germany (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Under-17 EURO highlights: France 1-1 Portugal

Matchday 3

France 1-1 Portugal (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

Germany 3-0 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GER Germany Playing now 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 9 FRA France Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 POR Portugal Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 6 -3 4 SCO Scotland Playing now 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

Group D

Matchday 1

Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

U17 EURO highlights: Croatia 0-1 England

Matchday 2

Croatia 1-2 Switzerland (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Netherlands 1-4 England (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)

Highlights: England 0-0 Switzerland

Matchday 3

Netherlands 1-1 Croatia (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)

England 0-0 Switzerland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7 CRO Croatia Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1 NED Netherlands Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

Champions (hosts)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2020 & 2021: not held

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Turkey)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Turkey (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)

Titles

4: Netherlands

3: France, Spain

2: England, Germany, Portugal, Russia

1: Switzerland, Turkey

Final tournament appearances

15: England*

14: Netherlands*, Spain*

13: France*, Germany*

10: Italy*

9: Portugal*, Switzerland*

8: Serbia* (inc Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)

7: Belgium, Turkey

6: Austria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Hungary*, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland*

5: Denmark, Croatia*

4: Croatia, Russia, Sweden, Slovenia*

3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Poland*

2: Georgia, Norway

1: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Wales*

*inc 2023