Germany win 2023 U17 EURO: At a glance
Friday, June 2, 2023
Germany won the Under-17 EURO title for the second time as they defeated France in the final in Budapest.
Germany ended a 14-year wait for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship title as they defeated 2022 champions France in a penalty shoot-out in Budapest, Hungary.
Knockout stage
Quarter-finals
Poland 3-2 Serbia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Spain 3-0 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Germany 1-1 Switzerland (3-2 pens) (DEAC Stadium, Debecen)
England 0-1 France (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Semi-finals
Poland 3-5 Germany (Pancho Aréna, Felcsút)
Spain 1-3 France (Pancho Aréna, Felcsút)
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off
England 4-2 Switzerland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Final
Germany 0-0 France (5-4 pens) (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Top scorers
Final tournament
4 Paris Brunner, Robert Ramsak (both Germany), Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal (both Spain)
3 Karol Borys, Mateusz Skoczylas (both Poland)
2 Isaiah Dada-Mascoll (England), Tidiam Gomis, Yanis Ali Issoufou, Mathis Lambourde (all France), Noah Darvich (Germany), Benedek Simon (Hungary), Luke Kehir, Mason Melia, Ikechukwu Orazi (all Republic of Ireland), Mattia Mannini (Italy), Daniel Mikołajewski, (Poland), Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović (both Serbia), Luka Topalović (Slovenia), Winsley Boteli (Switzerland), Iwan Morgan (Wales)
Season (including qualifiers)
8 Winsley Boteli (Switzerland)
7 Paris Brunner (Germany), Oskar Tomczyk (Poland)
6 Mathis Lambourde (France), Mason Melia (Republic of Ireland)
5 Ethan Nwaneri (England), Mattia Mannini (Italy), Rory Wilson (Scotland)
4 Robert Ramsak (Germany), Luke Kehir (Republic of Ireland), Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland), Mihajlo Cvetković (Serbia), Marc Guiu, Lamine Yamal (both Spain), Demir Xhemalija (Switzerland), Iwan Morgan (Wales)
Records
- Germany win the U17 EURO title for the second time, and the first since 2009.
- It was the ninth U17 EURO final to be decided by penalties.
- Only the Netherlands (8) and Spain (7) have reached more finals than France (6) and Germany (5).
- In 2023, Wales became the 41st current UEFA member to make their U17 finals debut. Cyprus will make it 42 when they host the 2024 final tournament.
- The four semi-finalists plus England, who defeated Switzerland in a play-off, earned places at the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
Friday 2 June
Germany 0-0 France (5-4 pens) (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Tuesday 30 May
Poland 3-5 Germany (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Spain 1-3 France (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Tuesday 30 May
England 4-2 Switzerland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
England and Switzerland, the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage records, played off for Europe's fifth place at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December, joining the four semi-finalists.
Saturday 27 May
Poland 3-2 Serbia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Spain 3-0 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Germany 1-1 Switzerland (3-2 pens) (DEAC Stadium, Debecen)
England 0-1 France (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Group stage - 17-24 May
Group A
Matchday 1
Poland 5-1 Republic of Ireland (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Hungary 3-0 Wales (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Matchday 2
Republic of Ireland 3-0 Wales (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Hungary 3-5 Poland (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Matchday 3
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Hungary (Pancho Arena, Felcsút)
Wales 3-0 Poland (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Group B
Matchday 1
Serbia 2-4 Slovenia (Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Italy 1-2 Spain (BSC Stadium, Budaörs)
Matchday 2
Spain 3-1 Slovenia (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Serbia 2-0 Italy (Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest)
Matchday 3
Spain 1-1 Serbia(BSC Stadium, Budaörs)Slovenia 0-3 Italy(Telki Training Centre, Telki)
Group C
Matchday 1
Scotland 1-3 France (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Portugal 0-4 Germany (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Matchday 2
Portugal 2-1 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
France 1-3 Germany (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Matchday 3
France 1-1 Portugal (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Germany 3-0 Scotland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Group D
Matchday 1
Switzerland 2-0 Netherlands (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Croatia 0-1 England (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
Matchday 2
Croatia 1-2 Switzerland (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Netherlands 1-4 England (Nagyerdei Stadium, Debrecen)
Matchday 3
Netherlands 1-1 Croatia (Balmazújváros City Stadium, Balmazújváros)
England 0-0 Switzerland (DEAC Stadium, Debrecen)
Champions (hosts)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2020 & 2021: not held
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Titles
4: Netherlands
3: France, Spain
2: England, Germany, Portugal, Russia
1: Switzerland, Turkey
Final tournament appearances
15: England*
14: Netherlands*, Spain*
13: France*, Germany*
10: Italy*
9: Portugal*, Switzerland*
8: Serbia* (inc Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)
7: Belgium, Turkey
6: Austria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Hungary*, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland*
5: Denmark, Croatia*
4: Croatia, Russia, Sweden, Slovenia*
3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Poland*
2: Georgia, Norway
1: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Wales*
*inc 2023