2023 Under-17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed the Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.

Champions Germany provide six players, including Player of the Tournament Paris Brunner, while runners-up France and semi-finalists Spain boast two representatives each.

Goalkeeper

Max Schmitt (Germany)

Defenders

Eric da Silva Moreira (Germany)

Finn Jeltsch (Germany)

Ishé Samuels-Smith (England)

Nhoa Sangui (France)

Midfielders

Noah Darvich (Germany)

Fayssal Harchaoui (Germany)

Saïmon Bouabré (France)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Marc Guiu (Spain)

Paris Brunner (Germany)

The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.