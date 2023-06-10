UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2023 Under-17 EURO Team of the Tournament

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Champions Germany provide over half the official Team of the Tournament, as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed the Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.

Champions Germany provide six players, including Player of the Tournament Paris Brunner, while runners-up France and semi-finalists Spain boast two representatives each.

Goalkeeper

Max Schmitt (Germany)

Defenders

Eric da Silva Moreira (Germany)

Finn Jeltsch (Germany)

Ishé Samuels-Smith (England)

Nhoa Sangui (France)

Midfielders

Noah Darvich (Germany)

Fayssal Harchaoui (Germany)

Saïmon Bouabré (France)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Marc Guiu (Spain)

Paris Brunner (Germany)

The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Selected for you

France's title: 2023 finals at a glance
Live 30/05/2023

France's title: 2023 finals at a glance

France are only the fourth different champions after Spain suffered a second straight final loss.
Portugal win, Ricardinho top scorer: 2018 at a glance
Live 10/02/2018

Portugal win, Ricardinho top scorer: 2018 at a glance

Portugal are UEFA Futsal EURO winners for the first time in 2018.