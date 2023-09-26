Albania, Estonia, Latvia to host U17 EURO in 2025, 2026, 2027

Albania, Estonia and Latvia have been chosen to host the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournaments of 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Limassol.

The tournaments will be the first under a new format for the competition beginning in 2024/25, with the finals involving eight teams, including the hosts, who will nevertheless also now play in both rounds of qualifying.

New format from 2024/25

The 2025 finals will also be the first UEFA final tournament to be held in Albania, though Tirana was the venue for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final of 2022

Estonia was previously due to host the U17 EURO finals in 2020, cancelled due to COVID-19, but has previously staged U19 EURO in 2012 and WU17 EURO in 2023.

Latvia has never previously hosted a UEFA football final tournament but did stage the first Under-19 Futsal EURO in 2019 in Riga, at a venue which also hosted the 2022 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

The 2024 U17 EURO final tournament was previously awarded to Cyprus.