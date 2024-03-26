Under-17 EURO elite round latest: See who has qualified
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
The 16-team finals line-up is being decided with the last games on Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round is deciding the 15 teams joining hosts Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.
The top-seeded Netherlands, who enter directly at this stage, are joined by the 31 teams that came through the qualifying round. The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records qualify for the last 16-team final tournament before the switch to a new format in 2024/25.
Ukraine won Group 4 in Greece to qualify, with runners-up Slovakia awaiting the results of the other mini-tournaments ending on Tuesday. Holders Germany will not defend their title in Cyprus after finishing third in Group 5.
The final tournament draw is on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.
Qualified for finals so far
Cyprus (hosts), Denmark, Italy, Poland Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine
Elite round groups
Group 1
Confirmed in top two: England (hosts), France
Also in group: Hungary, Northern Ireland
Group 2
Qualified for finals: Sweden
Runners-up: Wales
Also in group: Romania (hosts), Bulgaria
Group 3
Qualified for finals: Italy
Runners-up: Belgium
Also in group: Finland (hosts), Netherlands
Group 4
Qualified for finals: Ukraine
Runners-up: Slovakia
Also in group: Switzerland, Greece (hosts)
Group 5
Qualified for finals: Portugal (hosts)
Runners-up: Croatia
Also in group: Germany (holders), Republic of Ireland
Group 6
Qualified for finals: Denmark
Runners-up: Serbia
Also in group: Georgia (hosts), Türkiye
Group 7
Confirmed in top two: Spain
Contenders: Austria (hosts), Norway, Slovenia
Group 8
Qualified for finals: Poland
Runners-up: Czechia
Also in group: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Team guide
- Germany were the defending champions after beating France last June in Hungary to win their second U17 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Poland and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while England, Republic of Ireland, Serbia and Switzerland also reached the quarter-finals.
- Other past U17 winners in the elite round other than Germany are Netherlands (4), France (3), Spain (3), Portugal (2), England (1), Switzerland (1), Türkiye (1).
- England, Netherlands and Spain were aiming to reach a record 16th final tournament.