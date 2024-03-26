Under-17 EURO elite round latest: See who has qualified

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round is deciding the 15 teams joining hosts Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.

The top-seeded Netherlands, who enter directly at this stage, are joined by the 31 teams that came through the qualifying round. The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records qualify for the last 16-team final tournament before the switch to a new format in 2024/25.

Ukraine won Group 4 in Greece to qualify, with runners-up Slovakia awaiting the results of the other mini-tournaments ending on Tuesday. Holders Germany will not defend their title in Cyprus after finishing third in Group 5.

The final tournament draw is on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.

Qualified for finals so far Cyprus (hosts), Denmark, Italy, Poland Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine

Matches

Group 1

Confirmed in top two: England (hosts), France

Also in group: Hungary, Northern Ireland

Group 2

Qualified for finals: Sweden

Runners-up: Wales

Also in group: Romania (hosts), Bulgaria

Group 3

Qualified for finals: Italy

Runners-up: Belgium

Also in group: Finland (hosts), Netherlands

Group 4

Qualified for finals: Ukraine

Runners-up: Slovakia

Also in group: Switzerland, Greece (hosts)

Group 5

Qualified for finals: Portugal (hosts)

Runners-up: Croatia

Also in group: Germany (holders), Republic of Ireland

Group 6

Qualified for finals: Denmark

Runners-up: Serbia

Also in group: Georgia (hosts), Türkiye

Group 7

Confirmed in top two: Spain

Contenders: Austria (hosts), Norway, Slovenia

Group 8

Qualified for finals: Poland

Runners-up: Czechia

Also in group: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

2023 Under-17 EURO final penalty shoot-out

Team guide

Germany were the defending champions after beating France last June in Hungary to win their second U17 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Poland and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while England, Republic of Ireland, Serbia and Switzerland also reached the quarter-finals.

Other past U17 winners in the elite round other than Germany are Netherlands (4), France (3), Spain (3), Portugal (2), England (1), Switzerland (1), Türkiye (1).

England, Netherlands and Spain were aiming to reach a record 16th final tournament.

New format from 2024/25