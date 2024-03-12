Under-17 EURO elite round latest: Ukraine qualify

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round is deciding the 15 teams joining hosts Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.

The top-seeded Netherlands, who enter directly at this stage, are joined by the 31 teams that came through the qualifying round. Ukraine won Group 4 in Greece to qualify, with runners-up Slovakia awaiting the results of the other mini-tournaments from 20 to 26 March. The final tournament draw is on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.

The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records qualify for the last 16-team final tournament before the switch to a new format in 2024/25.

Matches

Group 1 (20–26 March): England (hosts), France, Hungary, Northern Ireland

Group 2 (20–26 March): Wales, Bulgaria, Sweden, Romania (hosts)

Group 3 (20–26 March): Netherlands, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Italy

Group 4 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Ukraine

Runners-up: Slovakia

Also in group: Switzerland, Greece (hosts)

Group 5 (20–26 March): Portugal (hosts), Germany (holders), Croatia, Republic of Ireland

Group 6 (20–26 March): Türkiye, Serbia, Georgia (hosts), Denmark

Group 7 (20–26 March): Spain, Austria (hosts), Slovenia, Norway

Group 8 (20–26 March): Poland, Czechia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

2023 Under-17 EURO final penalty shoot-out

Team guide

Germany are the defending champions after beating France last June in Hungary to win their second U17 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Poland and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while England, Republic of Ireland, Serbia and Switzerland also reached the quarter-finals.

Other past U17 winners in the elite round other than Germany are Netherlands (4), France (3), Spain (3), Portugal (2), England (1), Switzerland (1), Türkiye (1).

England, Netherlands and Spain are aiming to reach a record 16th final tournament.

New format from 2024/25