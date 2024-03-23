Under-17 EURO elite round latest: Ukraine, Sweden qualify
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Ukraine and Sweden have joined hosts Cyprus in the finals with the other 13 contenders to be decided by Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round is deciding the 15 teams joining hosts Cyprus in the finals from 20 May to 5 June.
The top-seeded Netherlands, who enter directly at this stage, are joined by the 31 teams that came through the qualifying round. The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records qualify for the last 16-team final tournament before the switch to a new format in 2024/25.
Ukraine won Group 4 in Greece to qualify, with runners-up Slovakia awaiting the results of the other mini-tournaments ending on Tuesday. Sweden sealed top spot in Group 2 on Saturday to qualify for a game to spare. England, Portugal and Spain are assured of top-two finishes in their mini-tournament and Italy and Czechia also have six points.
The final tournament draw is on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.
Qualified for finals so far
Cyprus (hosts), Sweden, Ukraine
Elite round groups
Group 1
Confirmed in top two: England (hosts)
Contenders: France, Hungary, Northern Ireland
Group 2
Qualified for finals: Sweden
Contenders: Wales, Bulgaria, Romania (hosts)
Group 3 Contenders: Netherlands, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Italy
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Ukraine
Runners-up: Slovakia
Also in group: Switzerland, Greece (hosts)
Group 5
Confirmed in top two: Portugal (hosts)
Contenders: Germany (holders), Croatia, Republic of Ireland
Group 6
Contenders: Denmark, Serbia, Georgia (hosts), Türkiye
Group 7Confirmed in top two: Spain
Contenders: Austria (hosts), Norway, Slovenia
Group 8
Contenders: Czechia, Belarus, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Team guide
- Germany are the defending champions after beating France last June in Hungary to win their second U17 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Poland and Spain were beaten semi-finalists, while England, Republic of Ireland, Serbia and Switzerland also reached the quarter-finals.
- Other past U17 winners in the elite round other than Germany are Netherlands (4), France (3), Spain (3), Portugal (2), England (1), Switzerland (1), Türkiye (1).
- England, Netherlands and Spain are aiming to reach a record 16th final tournament.