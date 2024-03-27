Meet the Under-17 EURO finalists

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 20 May to 5 June in Cyprus, the last 16-team event before a reformatting to an eight-nation showpiece in 2025.

We introduced the contenders. The final tournament draw is at 18:00 CET (19:00 local time) on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.

Contenders Austria, Croatia, Cyprus (hosts), Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, Wales

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 20/21 May﻿

Group stage Matchday 2: 23/24 May

Group stage Matchday 3: 26/27 May

Quarter-finals: 29/30 May

Semi-finals: 2 June

Final: 5 June

2023 U17 EURO top five goals

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Georgia)

W2-1 vs Georgia, W1-0 vs Lithuania, D2-2 vs Denmark

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Austria)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Norway, W3-1 vs Spain

Top scorers: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 3

2022/23: Qualifying round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2003)

First qualification since 2019.

Qualifying round: Group 9 runners-up (played in Croatia)

W4-0 vs Kosovo, W6-0 vs Faroe Islands, L1-5 vs England

Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

D3-3 vs Germany, L0-3 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Mislav Ćutuk 6

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2005)

Have qualified two years running for the first time at U17 level after pipping holders Germany in their elite round group on goal difference thanks to their 5-0 final-day win against Ireland; goalkeeper Antonio Rajić saved a 90th-minute penalty in their 3-3 draw against the reigning champions.

Qualified automatically as hosts

Results in 2023/24: L0-3a vs North Macedonia (22 August), D1-1a vs North Macedonia (24 August), L0-3h vs Netherlands (24 October), L0-7h vs Portugal (27 October), W1-0h vs Poland (30 October), D1-1h vs Georgia (16 January), L1-2h vs Georgia (18 January), L0-1h vs Slovakia (13 February), D2-2h vs Slovakia (15 February)

Top scorers in 2023/24: Marios Chatzilefteri, Chryssis Evangelou, Filippos Kokkinoftas, Elisseos Stylianou, Marios Theocharous, Stefanos Vassiliou 1

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: First final tournament

Qualified for the old U16 EURO final tournament in 1990 (as hosts) and 1992.

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W4-0 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Albania, L0-2 vs Portugal

Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W1-0 vs Belarus, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L1-2 vs Poland

Top scorers: Josef Kolářík, Jiří Miček, Lukáš Moudrý, Adam Sosna 2

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2006)

Have not got past the group stage since reaching the 2006 final.

Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)

W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Lithuania

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)

D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia

Top scorers: Nicolaj Hansen, Oliver Højer, Chidozie Obi 3

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Last season was the first time they had got past the group stage since 2011.

2023 highlights: Netherlands 1-4 England

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Croatia)

W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W5-1 vs Croatia

Elite round: Group 1 runners-up (played in England)

W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs France

Top scorers: Divine Mukasa, Ethan Nwaneri 5

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

Qualified for a record-equalling 16th time.

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Romania)

W4-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Romania, D0-0 vs Norway

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in England)

W2-1 vs Hungary, W5-2 vs Northern Ireland, W2-1 vs England

Top scorers: Rayane Messi 4

2022/23: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Only missed one of the eight 16-team U17 final tournaments since 2015 and made it past the group stage in five of the previous seven.

2023 semi-final highlights: Spain 1-3 France

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)

W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)

W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland

Top scorer: Francesco Camarda 4

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.

Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Moldova)

W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Moldova, W2-1 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-1 vs Belarus, W2-1 vs Czechia

Top scorer: Jakub Adkonis 6

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012, 2023)

Only qualified once between 2002 and 2022 but now in their third final tournament in a row.

2023 quarter-final highlights: Poland 3-2 Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany

Top scorer: Gabriel Silva 6

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Fifth qualification in a row.

Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)

W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia

Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)

W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye

Top scorer: Bogdan Kostić 3

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, will now aim to do so for the third year in a row.

2023 highlights: Serbia 2-0 Italy

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Malta)

W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W1-0 vs Malta, L1-5 vs Spain

Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Greece)

W2-1 vs Switzerland, W1-0 vs Greece, L0-3 vs Ukraine

Top scorers: Denis Valko, Šimon Vlna 2﻿

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2013)

The first time they have made it through U17 qualifying having played in the 2013 finals as hosts.

Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Malta)

W7-0 vs Malta, W5-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Austria)

W3-0 vs Norway, W5-0 vs Slovenia, L1-3 vs Austria

Top scorer: Adrian Arnucio 6

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Like England in a record 16th U17 final tournament, and won the old U16 title an unmatched six times.

Qualifying round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Moldova)

W3-2 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L1-2 vs Poland

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Romania)

W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Wales, D1-1 vs Romania﻿

Top scorer: Jonah Kusi-Adare 3

2022/23: Qualifying round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2013)

Only qualified once before 2016 but have only missed two final tournaments since.

Qualifying round: Group 3 third place (played in Liechtenstein)

D2-2 vs Finland, W7-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-1 vs Germany

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Greece)

W2-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W3-0 vs Slovakia

Top scorer: Artem Stepanov 6

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2002, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2016, 2017)

Finished third in the old U16 EURO in 1994, their first entry as an independent nation.

2023 highlights: Wales 3-0 Poland

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Wales)

W1-0 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Gibraltar

Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Romania)

W2-1 vs Romania, L1-2 vs Sweden, W2-1 vs Bulgaria

Top scorer: Elliot Myles 3

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2023)

Had never qualified before 2023 but now in their second straight finals.