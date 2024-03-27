Meet the Under-17 EURO finalists
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
We introduce the 16 teams taking part in Cyprus from 20 May.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 20 May to 5 June in Cyprus, the last 16-team event before a reformatting to an eight-nation showpiece in 2025.
We introduced the contenders. The final tournament draw is at 18:00 CET (19:00 local time) on Wednesday 3 April in Ayia Napa.
Contenders
Austria, Croatia, Cyprus (hosts), Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, Wales
The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.
Match dates
Group stage Matchday 1: 20/21 May
Group stage Matchday 2: 23/24 May
Group stage Matchday 3: 26/27 May
Quarter-finals: 29/30 May
Semi-finals: 2 June
Final: 5 June
Austria
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Georgia)
W2-1 vs Georgia, W1-0 vs Lithuania, D2-2 vs Denmark
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Austria)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Norway, W3-1 vs Spain
Top scorers: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 3
2022/23: Qualifying round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2003)
- First qualification since 2019.
Croatia
Qualifying round: Group 9 runners-up (played in Croatia)
W4-0 vs Kosovo, W6-0 vs Faroe Islands, L1-5 vs England
Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
D3-3 vs Germany, L0-3 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Mislav Ćutuk 6
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2005)
- Have qualified two years running for the first time at U17 level after pipping holders Germany in their elite round group on goal difference thanks to their 5-0 final-day win against Ireland; goalkeeper Antonio Rajić saved a 90th-minute penalty in their 3-3 draw against the reigning champions.
Cyprus (hosts)
Qualified automatically as hosts
Results in 2023/24: L0-3a vs North Macedonia (22 August), D1-1a vs North Macedonia (24 August), L0-3h vs Netherlands (24 October), L0-7h vs Portugal (27 October), W1-0h vs Poland (30 October), D1-1h vs Georgia (16 January), L1-2h vs Georgia (18 January), L0-1h vs Slovakia (13 February), D2-2h vs Slovakia (15 February)
Top scorers in 2023/24: Marios Chatzilefteri, Chryssis Evangelou, Filippos Kokkinoftas, Elisseos Stylianou, Marios Theocharous, Stefanos Vassiliou 1
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: First final tournament
- Qualified for the old U16 EURO final tournament in 1990 (as hosts) and 1992.
Czechia
Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W4-0 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Albania, L0-2 vs Portugal
Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W1-0 vs Belarus, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L1-2 vs Poland
Top scorers: Josef Kolářík, Jiří Miček, Lukáš Moudrý, Adam Sosna 2
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2006)
- Have not got past the group stage since reaching the 2006 final.
Denmark
Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)
W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D1-1 vs Lithuania
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia
Top scorers: Nicolaj Hansen, Oliver Højer, Chidozie Obi 3
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)
- Last season was the first time they had got past the group stage since 2011.
England
Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Croatia)
W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W5-1 vs Croatia
Elite round: Group 1 runners-up (played in England)
W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs France
Top scorers: Divine Mukasa, Ethan Nwaneri 5
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)
- Qualified for a record-equalling 16th time.
France
Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Romania)
W4-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Romania, D0-0 vs Norway
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in England)
W2-1 vs Hungary, W5-2 vs Northern Ireland, W2-1 vs England
Top scorers: Rayane Messi 4
2022/23: Runners-up
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)
- Only missed one of the eight 16-team U17 final tournaments since 2015 and made it past the group stage in five of the previous seven.
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)
W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)
W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland
Top scorer: Francesco Camarda 4
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)
- Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.
Poland
Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Moldova)
W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Moldova, W2-1 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-1 vs Belarus, W2-1 vs Czechia
Top scorer: Jakub Adkonis 6
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012, 2023)
- Only qualified once between 2002 and 2022 but now in their third final tournament in a row.
Portugal
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany
Top scorer: Gabriel Silva 6
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
- Fifth qualification in a row.
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)
W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia
Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)
W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye
Top scorer: Bogdan Kostić 3
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)
- Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, will now aim to do so for the third year in a row.
Slovakia
Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Malta)
W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W1-0 vs Malta, L1-5 vs Spain
Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (played in Greece)
W2-1 vs Switzerland, W1-0 vs Greece, L0-3 vs Ukraine
Top scorers: Denis Valko, Šimon Vlna 2
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2013)
- The first time they have made it through U17 qualifying having played in the 2013 finals as hosts.
Spain
Qualifying round: Group 8 winners (played in Malta)
W7-0 vs Malta, W5-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Slovakia
Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (played in Austria)
W3-0 vs Norway, W5-0 vs Slovenia, L1-3 vs Austria
Top scorer: Adrian Arnucio 6
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)
- Like England in a record 16th U17 final tournament, and won the old U16 title an unmatched six times.
Sweden
Qualifying round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Moldova)
W3-2 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Latvia, L1-2 vs Poland
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Romania)
W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Wales, D1-1 vs Romania
Top scorer: Jonah Kusi-Adare 3
2022/23: Qualifying round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2013)
- Only qualified once before 2016 but have only missed two final tournaments since.
Ukraine
Qualifying round: Group 3 third place (played in Liechtenstein)
D2-2 vs Finland, W7-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-1 vs Germany
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Greece)
W2-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W3-0 vs Slovakia
Top scorer: Artem Stepanov 6
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Group stage (2002, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2016, 2017)
- Finished third in the old U16 EURO in 1994, their first entry as an independent nation.
Wales
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Wales)
W1-0 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Gibraltar
Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (played in Romania)
W2-1 vs Romania, L1-2 vs Sweden, W2-1 vs Bulgaria
Top scorer: Elliot Myles 3
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Group stage (2023)
- Had never qualified before 2023 but now in their second straight finals.
Knockout system
Quarter-finals (29/30 May)
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C
Semi-finals (2 June)
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4
Final (5 June)
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2