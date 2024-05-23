U17 EURO fixtures and results: Czechia, Serbia into quarter-finals

The 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship is in progress in Cyprus.

Matchday 2 began on Thursday and both Czechia and Serbia booked progress from Group A with second victories. Czechia followed their 5-0 defeat of Cyprus by beating Ukraine 3-1, Ondřej Penxa scoring twice to move on to a finals leading tally of three goals.

Although the hosts led with an outrageous long-range lob by Petros Ioannou, the first goal by Cyprus in a UEFA final tournament since a 2-1 loss to England at 1998 U18 EURO, Serbia came back to win 3-1 and ensure that they and Czechia will be the two teams progressing from the group.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Austria 3-0 Wales

Czechia, who last got through the group stage in 2006 when they were runners-up, lead on goal difference before their first-place decider on Sunday with Serbia, into the knockout phase for the third year in a row. Cyprus and Ukraine will face off for the consolation of third place in the group.

In Group B, Wales's hopes were ended as they lost 3-0 to Austria. The win moved Austria on to four points, top on goals scored ahead of Denmark, who missed the chance for early progress as they drew 2-2 with Croatia. Austria face Denmark on Sunday while Croatia, two points behind, seek victory against Wales to give themselves a chance.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Cyprus 0-5 Czechia

Groups C and D continue on Friday. On Tuesday, fresh from two Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, Mikey Moore scored twice as England defeated 2023 runners-up France 4-0. Also in Group D, Spain's proud record of never losing a U17 EURO opening game ended in their 16th appearance as Portugal came from behind to win 2-1. In Group C, Italy defeated Poland 2-0 and it was 0-0 between Slovakia and Sweden.

The top two in each section progress to the quarter-finals on 29 and 30 May. The semis are on 2 June and the final three days later in Limassol.

Where to watch: TV/streams

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

Group stage

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Serbia 1-0 Ukraine

Group B:

Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Denmark 2-0 Wales

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Italy 2-0 Poland

Group D:

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: France 0-4 England

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Cyprus 1-3 Serbia

Group B:

Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿

Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Denmark 2-2 Croatia

Friday 24 May

Group C:

Italy vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿

Sweden vs Poland (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Portugal vs England (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

2023 semi-final highlights: Spain 1-3 France

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine vs Cyprus (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia vs Serbia (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Austria vs Denmark (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)﻿

Wales vs Croatia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿



Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden vs Italy (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)﻿﻿

Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Group D:

Portugal vs France (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

England vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

QF1 or QF 2 (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

QF1 or QF 2 (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

QF3 or QF 4 (17:00, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

QF3 or QF 4 (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)