U17 EURO fixtures and results: Czechia, Serbia into quarter-finals
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Article summary
Czechia and Serbia are into the quarter-finals after beating Ukraine and hosts Cyprus while Austria went top of Group B and ended the hopes of Wales.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship is in progress in Cyprus.
Matchday 2 began on Thursday and both Czechia and Serbia booked progress from Group A with second victories. Czechia followed their 5-0 defeat of Cyprus by beating Ukraine 3-1, Ondřej Penxa scoring twice to move on to a finals leading tally of three goals.
Although the hosts led with an outrageous long-range lob by Petros Ioannou, the first goal by Cyprus in a UEFA final tournament since a 2-1 loss to England at 1998 U18 EURO, Serbia came back to win 3-1 and ensure that they and Czechia will be the two teams progressing from the group.
Czechia, who last got through the group stage in 2006 when they were runners-up, lead on goal difference before their first-place decider on Sunday with Serbia, into the knockout phase for the third year in a row. Cyprus and Ukraine will face off for the consolation of third place in the group.
In Group B, Wales's hopes were ended as they lost 3-0 to Austria. The win moved Austria on to four points, top on goals scored ahead of Denmark, who missed the chance for early progress as they drew 2-2 with Croatia. Austria face Denmark on Sunday while Croatia, two points behind, seek victory against Wales to give themselves a chance.
Groups C and D continue on Friday. On Tuesday, fresh from two Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, Mikey Moore scored twice as England defeated 2023 runners-up France 4-0. Also in Group D, Spain's proud record of never losing a U17 EURO opening game ended in their 16th appearance as Portugal came from behind to win 2-1. In Group C, Italy defeated Poland 2-0 and it was 0-0 between Slovakia and Sweden.
The top two in each section progress to the quarter-finals on 29 and 30 May. The semis are on 2 June and the final three days later in Limassol.
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Group stage
Matchday 1
Monday 20 May
Group A:
Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Group B:
Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Tuesday 21 May
Group C:
Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Group D:
Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Matchday 2
Thursday 23 May
Group A:
Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Group B:
Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Friday 24 May
Group C:
Italy vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Sweden vs Poland (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Group D:
Portugal vs England (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
France vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Matchday 3
Sunday 26 May
Group A:
Ukraine vs Cyprus (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Czechia vs Serbia (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Group B:
Austria vs Denmark (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Wales vs Croatia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Monday 27 May
Group C:
Sweden vs Italy (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Group D:
Portugal vs France (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
England vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 29 May
QF1 or QF 2 (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
QF1 or QF 2 (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Thursday 30 May
QF3 or QF 4 (17:00, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
QF3 or QF 4 (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Semi-finals
Sunday 2 June
SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Final
Wednesday 5 June
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C
Semi-finals
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2