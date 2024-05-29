U17 EURO fixtures and results: Denmark, into semi-finals

The 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals are in progress in Larnaca with Denmark and Serbia going through on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it is Portugal vs Poland for the right to meet Serbia before Italy take on England, with Denmark awaiting the winners in their semi-final.

Denmark made it through to their first U17 EURO semi-final since 2011 but looked to be going out when Ondřej Penxa curled in a superb shot on 71 minutes. However, eight minutes from time Chido Obi levelled with a bouncing shot. Tobias Breum-Harild denied Lukáš Moudrý from Czechia's third shoot-out kick, Oliver Højer converting Denmark's fifth out of five to win the tie.

Serbia made the last four for the second time in three years as they came from behind to defeat Austria 3-2. Oghenetejiri Adejenughure scored inside the first 30 seconds but Djordje Ranković equalised quickly and got another just before half-time, before setting up Mihajlo Cvetković for the third in the 55th minute. Adejenughure pulled one back with ten minutes to go, and departs the tournament level with Pexha and England's Mikey Moore on four goals for the finals. Serbia's Uroš Djordjević was sent off in added time.

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

Czechia 1-1 Denmark (3-5 pens) (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

Austria 2-3 Serbia﻿ (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

Portugal vs Poland (17:00, Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Italy vs England (19:30, Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)

Group stage

In Group A, Czechia equalised three times against Serbia and then struck in added time to win 4-3 and top the table, with both having previously sealed progress by beating hosts Cyprus and Ukraine. Czechia will now face Denmark on Wednesday, when Serbia meet Austria. Elsewhere in the section, Ukraine took third place with a 2-0 win against hosts Cyprus.

Austria and Denmark advanced when Group B reached its climax. Martin Scherb's Austria, who had draw with Slovakia and beaten Wales, topped the section thanks to a 4-0 success against Denmark, with Philipp Moizi and Adejenughure both scoring twice. Despite the result, Denmark went through as runners-up after closest rivals Croatia could only draw 1-1 with already-eliminated Wales.

Poland and Slovakia began Matchday 3 a point behind Sweden in Group C, with Italy (who had defeated both Poland and Slovakia) already confirmed in first place. Poland raced to a 4-0 win against Slovakia but seemed set to miss out when Sweden took a second-half lead but Italy turned the game late on to prevail 2-1 and eliminate their opponents.

All four teams in Group D were still in contention. Portugal began three points clear, and were able to top the group despite losing 2-1 to France. That was because England secured a 3-1 victory against Spain, who ended without a point and failed to make it past the group stage for the first time since the reformatting to 16 teams in 2015.

That meant the top three were level on six points. As Portugal beat England 4-1, they had the best head-to-head goal difference. And England were second, courtesy of their 4-0 victory against France, who miss out.

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿

Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Friday 24 May

Group C:

Italy 2-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿

Sweden 2-2 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Portugal 4-1 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France 1-0 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine 2-0 Cyprus (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia 4-3 Serbia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Austria 4-0 Denmark (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿

Wales 1-1 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden 1-2 Italy (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Poland 4-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Group D:

Portugal 1-2 France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

England 3-1 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)