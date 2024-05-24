U17 EURO fixtures and results: Italy join Czechia and Serbia in quarter-finals

Italy, Czechia and Serbia are through to the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals in Cyprus with the other five places to be decided on Sunday and Monday as the four groups end.

On Friday, Italy joined Czechia and Serbia in booking progress to the quarter-finals with a game to spare as they followed their opening 2-0 Group C win against Poland by beating Slovakia by the same scoreline, Francesco Camarda setting them on course with a superb goal. That was enough to take Italy through in first place after Poland remained in contention, equalising twice to hold Sweden 2-2. Sweden, who meet Italy on Monday, are second, a point ahead of Matchday 3 opponents Poland and Slovakia.

Group D also continued on Friday and Portugal followed their 2-1 comeback victory against Spain by beating England 4-1 to go three points clear. Rodrigo Mora scored twice and England's Mikey Moore was also on target, leaving both on three goals. However, Portugal are not yet through as France, beaten 4-0 by England in their opener, defeated Spain 1-0 with a late Enzo Molebe goal.

On Thursday both Czechia and Serbia booked progress from Group A with second victories. Czechia followed their 5-0 defeat of Cyprus by beating Ukraine 3-1, Ondřej Penxa scoring twice to move on to three goals, equal with Mora and Moore.

Although the hosts led with an outrageous long-range lob by Petros Ioannou, the first goal by Cyprus in a UEFA final tournament since a 2-1 loss to England at 1998 U18 EURO, Serbia came back to win 3-1 and ensure that they and Czechia will be the two teams progressing from the group.

Czechia, who last got through the group stage in 2006 when they were runners-up, lead on goal difference before their first-place decider on Sunday with Serbia, into the knockout phase for the third year in a row. Cyprus and Ukraine will face off for the consolation of third place in the group.

In Group B, Wales's hopes were ended as they lost 3-0 to Austria. The win moved Austria on to four points, top on goals scored ahead of Denmark, who missed the chance for early progress as they drew 2-2 with Croatia. Austria face Denmark on Sunday while Croatia, two points behind, seek victory against Wales to give themselves a chance.

The top two in each section progress to the quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday. The semis are on 2 June and the final three days later in Limassol.

Group situations ahead of Matchday 3

The permutations below are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after the games finish according to Article 17 of the competition regulations.

Czechia and Serbia are both through to the quarter-finals. Serbia must beat Czechia to pip them to first place.

Ukraine and Cyprus cannot go through.

Austria will be through regardless of the other result if they beat Denmark, or if they draw and score at least three goals, i.e. 3-3 or higher. Austria will be through if they draw 2-2 and Croatia beat Wales by one or two goals. If Austria draw 2-2 and Croatia win 3-0, those teams will be split for second and third place on disciplinary points then coefficient. Austria will be through regardless, if Croatia do not beat Wales. Austria will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Croatia do not beat Wales.

Denmark will be through if they avoid defeat by Austria, or if Croatia do not beat Wales. Denmark will finish first if they win, or if they draw and score at least one goal, or if they draw 0-0 and Croatia do not beat Wales by at least two goals except if Croatia win 2-0 and Denmark draw 0-0: in such case, they are split for first and second place by disciplinary points then coefficient.

Croatia must win to hope to go through. Croatia will be through if they win unless the Austria-Denmark game ends in any draw of 3-3 or higher. If Croatia win by three goals or more, expect 3-0, they will still be through if the Austria-Denmark game ends 2-2. If Croatia win 3-0 and the Austria-Denmark game ends 2-2, then Croatia and Austria will be split on disciplinary points then coefficient.

Wales cannot go through.

Italy are through as group winners. More to follow.

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

Group stage

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿

Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Friday 24 May

Group C:

Italy 2-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿

Sweden 2-2 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Portugal 4-1 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France 1-0 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine vs Cyprus (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia vs Serbia (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Austria vs Denmark (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)﻿

Wales vs Croatia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿



Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden vs Italy (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)﻿﻿

Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Group D:

Portugal vs France (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

England vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

QF1 or QF 2 (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

QF1 or QF 2 (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

QF3 or QF 4 (17:00, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

QF3 or QF 4 (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)