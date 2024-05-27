U17 EURO fixtures and results: Quarter-finals set

Poland, Portugal and England claimed the last 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-final slots as the group stage ended on Monday.

Italy, already confirmed as Group C winners, will take on England and Portugal, who sealed Group D, face Poland on Thursday. Already set were Wednesday's ties, with Czechia due to play Denmark and Austria to meet Serbia on Wednesday.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals

Czechia vs Denmark (16:30, Wednesday, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Austria vs Serbia (19:00, Wednesday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Portugal vs Poland (17:00, Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Italy vs England (19:30, Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca) Semi-finals

SF1: Czechia / Denmark vs Italy / England

SF2: Austria / Serbia vs Portugal / Poland Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

All four teams in Group D were still in contention on Monday. Portugal began three points clear, and were able to top the group despite losing 2-1 to France. That was because England secured a 3-1 victory against Spain, who ended without a point and failed to make it past the group stage for the first time since the reformatting to 16 teams in 2015. England's Mikey Moore struck his finals-leading fourth goal.

That meant the top three were level on six points. As Portugal beat England 4-1, they had the best head-to-head goal difference. And England were second, courtesy of their 4-0 victory against France, who miss out.

Poland and Slovakia began Monday a point behind Sweden in Group C, with Italy already confirmed in first place. Poland raced to a 4-0 win against Slovakia but seemed set to miss out when Sweden took a second-half lead but Italy turned the game late on to prevail 2-1 and eliminate their opponents.

Austria and Denmark advanced when Group B reached its climax on Sunday. Martin Scherb's Austria topped the section thanks to a 4-0 success against Denmark, with Philipp Moizi and Oghenetejiri Adejenughure both scoring twice. Despite the result, Denmark went through as runners-up after closest rivals Croatia could only draw 1-1 with already-eliminated Wales.

In Group A, Czechia equalised three times against Serbia and then struck in added time to win 4-3 and top the table, with both having previously sealed progress by beating hosts Cyprus and Ukraine. Czechia will now face Denmark on Wednesday, when Serbia meet Austria. Elsewhere in the section, Ukraine took third place with a 2-0 win against hosts Cyprus.

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

Group stage

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿

Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Friday 24 May

Group C:

Italy 2-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿

Sweden 2-2 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Portugal 4-1 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France 1-0 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine 2-0 Cyprus (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia 4-3 Serbia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Austria 4-0 Denmark (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿

Wales 1-1 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden 1-2 Italy (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Poland 4-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Group D:

Portugal 1-2 France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

England 3-1 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

Czechia vs Denmark (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

Austria vs Serbia﻿ (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

Portugal vs Poland (17:00, Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Italy vs England (19:30, Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)