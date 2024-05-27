Meet the Under-17 EURO quarter-finalists
Monday, May 27, 2024
Eight teams remain in contention for the title in Cyprus.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals are on Wednesday and Thursday in Larnaca, the last time the round will be played before the reformatting to an eight-nation final tournament in 2025.
We introduce the contenders.
Knockout bracket
Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 May & Thursday 30 May
Czechia vs Denmark (16:30, Wednesday, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Austria vs Serbia (19:00, Wednesday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Portugal vs Poland (17:00, Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)
Italy vs England (19:30, Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Semi-finals: Sunday 2 June
SF1: Czechia / Denmark vs Italy / England
SF2: Austria / Serbia vs Portugal / Poland
Games at 17:00 (AEK Arena, Larnaca) and 19:30 (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca) to be allocated after quarter-finals are complete.
Final: Wednesday 5 June
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Czechia vs Denmark
Czechia
Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W4-0 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Albania, L0-2 vs Portugal
Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W1-0 vs Belarus, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L1-2 vs Poland
Group A winners
W5-0 vs Cyprus (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W3-1 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W4-3 vs Serbia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Ondřej Penxa 3
Top scorers including qualifying: Josef Kolářík 4
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2006)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): N/A
- Had not got past the group stage since reaching the 2006 final.
- Trailed Serbia three times in their group decider before the added-time winner.
Denmark
Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)
W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D2-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia
Group B runners-up
W2-0 vs Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), D2-2 vs Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), L0-4 vs Austria (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Finals top scorers: Lasse Abildgaard, Sofus Johannesen, Chido Obi, Roberto Risnæs 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Chido Obi 4
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W0 L1
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2022: L1-2 vs Serbia
- 2022 was the first time they had got past the group stage since 2011.
- Obi scored 32 Under-18 Premier League goals in 18 games for Arsenal this season.
Austria vs Serbia
Austria
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Georgia)
W2-1 vs Georgia, W1-0 vs Lithuania, D2-2 vs Denmark
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Austria)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Norway, W3-1 vs Spain
Group B winners
D0-0 vs Croatia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), W3-0 vs Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), W4-0 vs Denmark (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Finals top scorers: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 2
Top scorers including qualifying: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 5
2022/23: Qualifying round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2003)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W0 L1
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2016: L0-5 vs Portugal
- Only team not to concede.
- Topped a U17 EURO finals group for the first time.
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)
W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia
Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)
W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye
Group A runners-up
W1-0 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W3-1 vs Cyprus (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), L3-4 vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorers: Mihajlo Cvetković, Vasilije Kostov 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Bogdan Kostić 4
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W1 L1
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2023: L2-3 vs Poland
2022: W2-1 vs Denmark
- Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, have now done so for the third year in a row.
- Veljko Milosavljević, Nikola Simić, Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović and Viktor Stojanović were also in the 2023 squad that made the last eight.
Italy vs England
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)
W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)
W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland
Group C winners
W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)
Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L2
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2022: L1-2 vs Netherlands
2019: W1-0 vs Portugal
2018: W1-0 vs Sweden
2015: L0-3 vs France
- Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.
- Won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the title since.
England
Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Croatia)
W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W5-1 vs Croatia
Elite round: Group 1 runners-up (played in England)
W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs France
Group D runners-up
W4-0 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-4 vs Portugal (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), W3-1 vs Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Mikey Moore 4
Top scorers including qualifying: Mikey Moore 8
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L3
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2023: L0-1 vs France
2018: W2-0 vs Belgium
2017: W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
2016: L0-1 vs Spain
2015: L0-1 vs Russia
- Like Spain, qualified for a record-equalling 16th time.
- Moore, who played two Premier League games for Tottenham just before these finals, is top scorer on three goals and the only player to find the target in all three group games.
Portugal vs Poland
Portugal
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany
Group D winners
W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Gabriel Silva 7
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L1
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2022: W2-1 vs Spain
2019: L0-1 vs Italy
2016: W5-0 vs Austria
- Portugal beat Spain in the 2003 and 2016 finals.
- Portugal beat Poland 5-2 in October's preparation tournament at Dasaki Achnas.
Poland
Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Moldova)
W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Moldova, W2-1 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-1 vs Belarus, W2-1 vs Czechia
Group C runners-up
L0-2 vs Italy (AEK Arena, Larnaca), D2-2 vs Sweden (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W4-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)
Finals top scorer: Michael Izunwanne 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Jakub Adkonis 7
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012, 2023)
Quarter-final record (since 2015): W1 L0
Past quarter-finals (since 2015)
2023: W3-2 vs Serbia
- Only qualified once between 2002 and 2022 but now in their third final tournament in a row.
- Poland have never previously made the knockout stage two years in a row in the U17 or U16 EURO.