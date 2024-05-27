Meet the Under-17 EURO quarter-finalists

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals are on Wednesday and Thursday in Larnaca, the last time the round will be played before the reformatting to an eight-nation final tournament in 2025.

We introduce the contenders.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 May & Thursday 30 May

Czechia vs Denmark (16:30, Wednesday, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Austria vs Serbia (19:00, Wednesday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Portugal vs Poland (17:00, Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Italy vs England (19:30, Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca) Semi-finals: Sunday 2 June

SF1: Czechia / Denmark vs Italy / England

SF2: Austria / Serbia vs Portugal / Poland

Games at 17:00 (AEK Arena, Larnaca) and 19:30 (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca) to be allocated after quarter-finals are complete. Final: Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Czechia vs Denmark

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W4-0 vs Montenegro, W6-1 vs Albania, L0-2 vs Portugal

Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W1-0 vs Belarus, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L1-2 vs Poland

Group A winners

W5-0 vs Cyprus (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W3-1 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W4-3 vs Serbia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Ondřej Penxa 3

Top scorers including qualifying: Josef Kolářík 4

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2006)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): N/A

Had not got past the group stage since reaching the 2006 final.

Trailed Serbia three times in their group decider before the added-time winner.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Czechia 4-3 Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)

W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D2-2 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)

D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia

Group B runners-up

W2-0 vs Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), D2-2 vs Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), L0-4 vs Austria (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Finals top scorers: Lasse Abildgaard, Sofus Johannesen, Chido Obi, Roberto Risnæs 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Chido Obi 4

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W0 L1

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2022: L1-2 vs Serbia

2022 was the first time they had got past the group stage since 2011.

Obi scored 32 Under-18 Premier League goals in 18 games for Arsenal this season.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Denmark 2-0 Wales

Austria vs Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Georgia)

W2-1 vs Georgia, W1-0 vs Lithuania, D2-2 vs Denmark

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Austria)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Norway, W3-1 vs Spain

Group B winners

D0-0 vs Croatia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), W3-0 vs Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), W4-0 vs Denmark (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Finals top scorers: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 2﻿

Top scorers including qualifying: Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Philipp Moizi 5

2022/23: Qualifying round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2003)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W0 L1

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2016: L0-5 vs Portugal

Only team not to concede.

Topped a U17 EURO finals group for the first time.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Austria 4-0 Denmark

Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)

W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia

Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)

W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye

Group A runners-up

W1-0 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W3-1 vs Cyprus (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), L3-4 vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorers: Mihajlo Cvetković, Vasilije Kostov 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Bogdan Kostić 4

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W1 L1

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2023: L2-3 vs Poland

2022: W2-1 vs Denmark

Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, have now done so for the third year in a row.

Veljko Milosavljević, Nikola Simić, Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović and Viktor Stojanović were also in the 2023 squad that made the last eight.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Serbia 1-0 Ukraine

Italy vs England

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)

W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)

W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland

Group C winners

W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿, W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L2

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2022: L1-2 vs Netherlands

2019: W1-0 vs Portugal

2018: W1-0 vs Sweden

2015: L0-3 vs France

Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.

Won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the title since.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Sweden 1-2 Italy

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Croatia)

W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W5-1 vs Croatia

Elite round: Group 1 runners-up (played in England)

W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs France

Group D runners-up

W4-0 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-4 vs Portugal (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), W3-1 vs Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Mikey Moore 4

Top scorers including qualifying: Mikey Moore 8

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L3

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2023: L0-1 vs France

2018: W2-0 vs Belgium

2017: W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

2016: L0-1 vs Spain

2015: L0-1 vs Russia

Like Spain, qualified for a record-equalling 16th time.

Moore, who played two Premier League games for Tottenham just before these finals, is top scorer on three goals and the only player to find the target in all three group games.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: England 3-1 Spain

Portugal vs Poland

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany

Group D winners

W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Gabriel Silva 7

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W2 L1

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2022: W2-1 vs Spain

2019: L0-1 vs Italy

2016: W5-0 vs Austria



Portugal beat Spain in the 2003 and 2016 finals.

Portugal beat Poland 5-2 in October's preparation tournament at Dasaki Achnas.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Portugal 4-1 England

Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Moldova)

W3-0 vs Latvia, W3-0 vs Moldova, W2-1 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 8 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-1 vs Belarus, W2-1 vs Czechia

Group C runners-up

L0-2 vs Italy (AEK Arena, Larnaca), D2-2 vs Sweden (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W4-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Finals top scorer: Michael Izunwanne 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Jakub Adkonis 7

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2012, 2023)

Quarter-final record (since 2015): W1 L0

Past quarter-finals (since 2015)

2023: W3-2 vs Serbia

Only qualified once between 2002 and 2022 but now in their third final tournament in a row.

Poland have never previously made the knockout stage two years in a row in the U17 or U16 EURO.