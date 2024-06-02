2024 Under-17 EURO semi-final report: Portugal's incredible comeback, Italy show class

Portugal and Italy are through to Wednesday's UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in Limassol after victories in Sunday's last-four ties in Larnaca.

It seemed that Serbia were heading through when they led Portugal 2-0 at half-time in the first semi-final, and they were still in front at the start of the 89th minute. However, an incredible turnaround and a 3-2 win meant penalties were not even needed. Later, a one-goal margin of victory also proved enough for Italy, who were more comfortable against Denmark than the scoreline implied.

Road to Limassol Semi-finals: Sunday

Serbia 2-3 Portugal (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Denmark 0-1 Italy (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca) Final: Wednesday

Italy vs Portugal (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)

Kick-off time CET, local time is one hour ahead

Serbia, missing suspended Stefan Mladenović and Uroš Djordjević (No11 rather than the No16 of the same name) as well as head coach Jovan Damjanović, began brightly and their two-goal quarter-final hero Djordje Ranković tested Diogo Ferreira more than once early on.

At the other end, a Geovany Quenda effort from distance grazed the top of the crossbar, while Cardoso Varela – one of three players brought into the Portugal XI – shot wide with only Vukašin Jovanović to beat.

Midway through the first half, Serbia led as Aleksa Vasilić played the ball wide left to Mihajlo Cvetković, who cut inside, played a one-two with Dušan Makević, and curled the ball home. Rodrigo Mora had an effort blocked on the line by Veljko Milosavljević, but Serbia were 2-0 up when Cvetković played the ball to Ranković on the left of the box. Although his shot was saved by Diogo Ferreira, it bounced off the head of Eduardo Felicíssimo and in.

Vasilić then had an effort deflected by a Portugal defender onto the post just before half-time, and despite being put under pressure early in the second period, Serbia nearly had a third again when Cvetković's fantastic ball found Ranković, who rounded Diogo Ferreira but looped his shot onto the bar.

Portugal revel in their victory UEFA via Sportsfile

On the hour, Portugal were back in it as Gabriel Silva got his head to Geovany Quenda's free-kick and the ball deflected in off substitute Aleksa Damjanović. Portugal went all out for an equaliser with Afonso Patrão somehow denied more than once, though Vasilić had an effort cleared off the line when Serbia did briefly clear the pressure.

As the game entered the 89th minute, Serbia still led. But then Rodrigo Mora swept in Eduardo Fernandes's pass to level, and seemingly force penalties. Instead, deep in added time, João Trovisco's diving header from fellow substitute Edgar Mota's cross sent Portugal to the final and broke Serbia hearts.



Key stat: Rodrigo Mora is now outright top scorer at the finals on five goals.

Both these teams won their quarter-finals on penalties and Italy, in particular, began as if they wanted this tie settled within 90 minutes. After threatening several times early on, they led on the half-hour when Francesco Camarda played Cristian Cama in down the left and his cross was turned in by Federico Coletta.

Shortly afterwards, Coletta was denied another by Denmark goalkeeper Tobias Breum-Harild, who then produced an outstanding double save to frustrate Camarda. The second half was no different, with Italy dominant but Breum-Harild in the way time and time again to prevent a bigger deficit. The one time the keeper was beaten, when the always-dangerous Mattia Liberali set up Coletta, a defender got in the way.

Federico Coletta celebrates Italy's winner UEFA via Sportsfile

Key stat: Italy have now won all four of their U17 EURO semi-finals after victories in 2013, 2018 and 2019. However, they lost all three of those finals and do not have a title at this level since winning the inaugural U16 EURO in 1982.