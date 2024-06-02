2024 Under-17 EURO final: Meet Italy and Portugal
Sunday, June 2, 2024
Italy face Portugal on Wednesday in Limassol for the title. We introduce the contenders.
Italy take on Portugal at Limassol Arena on Wednesday in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final. We introduce the contenders.
Knockout bracket
Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 May & Thursday 30 May
Czechia 1-1 Denmark (3-5 pens) (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Austria 2-3 Serbia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Portugal 2-1 Poland (Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)
Italy 1-1 England (5-4 pens) (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Semi-finals: Sunday 2 June
Serbia 2-3 Portugal (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Denmark 0-1 Italy (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Final: Wednesday 5 June
Italy vs Portugal (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)
W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-2 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)
W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland
Group C winners
W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)
Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-4pens vs England (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Denmark (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Federico Coletta, Mattia Liberali 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)
Final record: W0 L3
Past finals
2019: L2-4 vs Netherlands
2018: L2-2, 1-4pens vs Netherlands
2013: L0-0, 4-5pens vs Russia
- Italy won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the U16 or post-2001/02 U17 title since.
- When Cyprus hosted the 1992 U16 EURO, Italy played in Limassol in the semi-finals, losing 6-5 on penalties to Germany following a 0-0 draw at Tsirio Stadium. They then beat Portugal 1-0 for third place in Larnaca, with a goal by Francesco Totti.
Portugal
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany
Group D winners
W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Poland (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Serbia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 5
Top scorers including qualifying: Rodrigo Mora, Gabriel Silva 7
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
Final record: W2 L0
Past finals
2016: W1-1, 5-4pens vs Spain
2003: W2-1 vs Spain
- Portugal were also involved in the old U16 EURO final five times, winning in 1989, 1995, 1996 and 2000 but losing in 1988. Only Spain (nine) have more U16/U17 EURO titles than Portugal's six.
- Portugal trailed Serbia 2-0 at half-time in the semis and 2-1 entering the 89th minute before a dramatic turnaround.
Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).