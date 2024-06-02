2024 Under-17 EURO final: Meet Italy and Portugal

Italy take on Portugal at Limassol Arena on Wednesday in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final. We introduce the contenders.

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)

W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-2 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)

W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland

Group C winners

W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿, W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-4pens vs England (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Denmark (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Federico Coletta, Mattia Liberali 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Final record: W0 L3

Semi-final highlights: Denmark 0-1 Italy

Past finals

2019: L2-4 vs Netherlands

2018: L2-2, 1-4pens vs Netherlands

2013: L0-0, 4-5pens vs Russia

Italy won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the U16 or post-2001/02 U17 title since.

When Cyprus hosted the 1992 U16 EURO, Italy played in Limassol in the semi-finals, losing 6-5 on penalties to Germany following a 0-0 draw at Tsirio Stadium. They then beat Portugal 1-0 for third place in Larnaca, with a goal by Francesco Totti.

2019 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany

Group D winners

W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Poland (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Serbia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 5

Top scorers including qualifying: Rodrigo Mora, Gabriel Silva 7

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Final record: W2 L0

Semi-final highlights: Serbia 2-3 Portugal

Past finals

2016: W1-1, 5-4pens vs Spain

2003: W2-1 vs Spain



Portugal were also involved in the old U16 EURO final five times, winning in 1989, 1995, 1996 and 2000 but losing in 1988. Only Spain (nine) have more U16/U17 EURO titles than Portugal's six.

Portugal trailed Serbia 2-0 at half-time in the semis and 2-1 entering the 89th minute before a dramatic turnaround.

2016 final highlights: Portugal 1-1 Spain (5-4pens)

Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).