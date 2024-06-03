2024 U17 EURO top scorers: Portugal's Rodrigo Mora leads

Rodrigo Mora of Portugal is a goal clear in the race to finish as UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals top scorer with only the decider to go.

The Porto player equalised in Portugal's 3-2 comeback last-four win against Serbia to help set up a Wednesday final with Italy. He had already got the Matchday 1 winner against Spain, two in the 4-1 defeat of England and another in the 2-1 quarter-final victory versus Poland.

Watch Rodrigo Mora's U17 EURO Portugal double against England

Five players are tied on four goals, including Mihajlo Cvetković of Serbia after his strike against Portugal. But like Oghenetejiri Adejenughure of Austria, Poland's Michael Izunwanne, Mikey Moore of England and Czechia's Ondřej Penxa, Cvetković will not have a chance to add to that tally.

The nearest challengers to Rodrigo Mora potentially involved in Limassol on Wednesday are Afonso Patrão of Portugal and Italy trio Francesco Camarda, Federico Coletta, Mattia Liberali, all on two and needing a final hat-trick for even a possible tie for first place.

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Moore, meanwhile, holds a one-goal lead in the race to be top scorer, including qualifying. He totals eight, one ahead of Rodrigo Mora and Portugal team-mate Gabriel Silva, as well as Adejenughure, Jakub Adkonis of Poland and Spain's Adrián Arnuncio.

2024 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure (Austria) 4

Mihajlo Cvetković (Serbia) 4

Michael Izunwanne (Poland) 4

Mikey Moore (England) 4

Ondřej Penxa (Czechia) 4

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 3



Watch Mikey Moore goal for England vs Spain

2023/24 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



Mikey Moore (England) 8

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure (Austria) 7

Jakub Adkonis (Poland) 7

Adrián Arnuncio (Spain) 7

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 7

Gabriel Silva (Portugal) 7

Francesco Camarda (Italy) 6

Mislav Ćutuk (Croatia) 6

Michael Izunwanne (Poland) 6

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 6

Artem Stepanov (Ukraine) 6

Watch Adejenughure's U17 EURO Austria double against Denmark

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

Watch Ondřej Penxa's superb U17 EURO goal for Czechia against Ukraine

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7



All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13