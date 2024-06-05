Portugal's Rodrigo Mora finishes as 2024 U17 EURO top scorers

Rodrigo Mora of Portugal finished as UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals top scorer with five goals.

The Porto player equalised in Portugal's 3-2 last-four comeback win against Serbia to help set up their final date with Italy. He had already got the Matchday 1 winner against Spain, two in the 4-1 defeat of England and another in the 2-1 quarter-final victory over Poland.

Already this season, Rodrigo Mora had been joint-top scorer in the UEFA Youth League. Only once before has a player top-scored in a UEFA national-team and club competition in the same season, Joel Queirós, also for Portugal at UEFA Futsal EURO 2010 and for Benfica in their 2009/10 UEFA Futsal Cup success. Dominic Solanke was among those who had come close, being leading scorer in England's 2014 U17 EURO triumph then repeating the feat in Chelsea's successful 2014/15 UEFA Youth League run.

Watch Rodrigo Mora's U17 EURO Portugal double against England

Six players were tied on four goals, among them Italy's Francesco Camarda after his double in the 3-0 final win against Portugal. Also on that tally were Austria's Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, Mihajlo Cvetković of Serbia, Poland's Michael Izunwanne, Mikey Moore of England and Czechia's Ondřej Penxa.

Camarda's two final goals did mean he finished level with Tottenham Hotspur prospect Moore as top scorer for the campaign overall, including qualifying, on eight. That was one ahead of Rodrigo Mora and Portugal team-mate Gabriel Silva, as well as Adejenughure, Jakub Adkonis of Poland and Spain's Adrián Arnuncio.

2024 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure (Austria) 4

Francesco Camarda (Italy) 4

Mihajlo Cvetković (Serbia) 4

Michael Izunwanne (Poland) 4

Mikey Moore (England) 4

Ondřej Penxa (Czechia) 4

Federica Coletta (Italy) 3

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 3



Watch Mikey Moore goal for England vs Spain

2023/24 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



Francesco Camarda (Italy) 8

Mikey Moore (England) 8

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure (Austria) 7

Jakub Adkonis (Poland) 7

Adrián Arnuncio (Spain) 7

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 7

Gabriel Silva (Portugal) 7

Mislav Ćutuk (Croatia) 6

Michael Izunwanne (Poland) 6

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 6

Artem Stepanov (Ukraine) 6

Watch Adejenughure's U17 EURO Austria double against Denmark

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2024: Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

Watch Ondřej Penxa's superb U17 EURO goal for Czechia against Ukraine

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Francesco Camarda (Italy), Mikey Moore (England) 8

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7



All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13