UEFA Under-17 EURO final report: Italy 3-0 Portugal

Italy won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship for the first time with a dominant display against Portugal in Limassol, with Federico Coletta's opener added to by a double from Francesco Camarda.

Key moments 7' Coletta heads in Cama cross

16' Camarda's solo effort doubles Italy lead

50' Mosconi sets up Carmada for another



Match in brief: Italy power past Portugal

Italy, with a team unchanged from their semi-final defeat of Denmark, attacked from the off and both Mattia Mosconi and Camarda went close before the seventh-minute opener. After Emanulele Sala picked up a loose pass inside the Portugal half, the ball was worked to birthday boy Cristian Cama wide on the left and his swerving cross was met with a bullet header by the goalscorer against Denmark, Coletta.

Camarda nearly had a second as a Portugal defender mis-kicked but Diogo Ferreira did well to save. However, the goalkeeper could do nothing soon after as Camarda received the ball down the line from Cama on the left, cut in, dribbled past two Portugal defenders and smashed home at the near post.

Francesco Camarda makes it 2-0 SPORTSFILE

Cama then came close to a goal of his own but later in the first half Portugal started to threaten, primarily through Rodrigo Mora and Geovany Quenda. However, five minutes after the break, Mosconi played through Camarda, who made no mistake to get his second and Italy's third.

Italy even had the better of the chances after that third goal, though Rodrigo Mora in particular did keep working to add to his finals-leading tally of five. But it was a frustrating evening for Portugal's talented side, and the Italy fans in the 7,120 crowd at Limassol Stadium were celebrating long before the end.

Reaction

Francesco Camarda, Italy double goalscorer and Player of the Tournament: "It is super emotional for me. I’d like to dedicate it to my parents, my family, all the people who love me, not to mention my team - I would’ve never won it if it wasn’t for them. This team is everything, we’re a great group, we’re like family and it shows on the pitch."

João Santos, Portugal coach: "I would like to congratulate Italy for their win. They started the match well. At the end of the first half they had some chances, we didn’t score. All in all they were better so they deserve it."

Rodrigo Mora, Portugal winger: "It was a difficult game for us. We are sad about the result but we are going to keep going to the U19s to win this.

"It is [a feeling of pride to finish as top scorer] but I wanted to win the tournament. Of course it is good but is not the same as a winner’s medal."

Line-ups

Italy: Pessina; Benjamin, Verda, Natali, Cama (Lauricella 79); Sala (Lontani 79); Coletta, Liberali (Martini 70), Di Nunzio (Garofalo 70); Camarda (Campaniello 90), Mosconi

Portugal: Diogo Ferreira; Edgar Mota, Rui Silva, Rafael Mota, Martim Cunha; Rodrigo Mota, Eduardo Felicíssimo (David Daiber 71), João Simões (Tiago Ferreira 63); Geovany Quenda (João Trovisco 71), Gabriel Silva (Afonso Patrão 63), Eduardo Fernandes (Cardoso Varela 63)

Francesco Camarda scored twice SPORTSFILE

Key stats

Italy won their first U17 EURO final at their fourth attempt having lost the deciders in 2013, 2018 and 2019 (though they did take the title at the inaugural, 1982 edition of the former U16 EURO).

Portugal lost a U17 EURO final for the first time having beaten Spain in both 2003 and 2016.

Italy kept their fourth clean sheet of the finals, conceding just twice in their six games.

Rodrigo Mora finished as finals top scorer on five goals, one ahead of six players including Camarda (who was top scorer for the season including qualifying on eight, joint with England's Mikey Moore).

