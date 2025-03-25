Under-17 EURO round 2 latest: England, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Portugal qualify

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-17 Championship round 2 is the first of its kind under the new format, with 54 teams split into two-tiered leagues running from Friday until 10 June.

Qualified for final tournament so far Albania (hosts), Belgium, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Portugal

All 54 entrants, including final tournament hosts Albania, started in round 1, the results of which decided which 28 teams entered League A, with the remaining 26 nations going into League B. Albania played in League B although their finals place as hosts is assured.

Six of Albania's seven final tournament opponents between 19 May to 1 June have been decided by League A. Belgium, Czechia, England, France, Germany and Portugal are through with Czechia playing holders Italy in a postponed game on Wednesday to settle Group A1. The draw is at 19:00 CET on 31 March in Tirana.

Meanwhile, also at stake is promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the reformatted 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1. League A will also decide Europe's 11 places in the reformatted 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup while more League B mini-tournaments will be played by 10 June.

Matches

The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Albania in the final tournament, scheduled from 19 May to 1 June.

The seven teams ranked fourth in the League A groups are relegated to League B for round 1 of U19 EURO qualifying for the same age cohort (so teams relegated from League A in 2024/25 U17 EURO round 2 will begin 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1 in League B).

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which League A of round 2 acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which will go to the seven group winners and four best runners-up. Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November.

Group A1 (ends Wednesday)

Contenders: Croatia*, Italy (holders), Ukraine, Slovakia

Group A2 (complete)

Through to final tournament: Germany

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Austria, Spain*

Transfer to League B: Norway

Group A3 (compete)

Through to final tournament: France*

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Finland, Greece

Transfer to League B: Denmark

Group A4 (complete)

Through to final tournament: Portugal*

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Serbia, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Netherlands

Group A5 (complete)

Through to final tournament: Czechia

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Switzerland*, Sweden

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A6 (complete)

Through to final tournament: Belgium

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Republic of Ireland, Poland*

Transfer to League B: Iceland

Group A7 (complete)

Through to final tournament: England*

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Slovenia, Israel

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Italy won the U17 EURO title for the first time in Cyprus in 2024, beating Portugal in the final.

Beaten semi-finalists Denmark and Serbia, quarter-finalists Austria, Czechia, England and Poland began round 2 aiming to qualify again, as were Croatia, France, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine.

Netherlands (4 titles), Portugal (3), Spain (3), England (2) Germany (2), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1) have also won the post-2001/02 U17 EURO title.

Greece, Iceland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine began round 2 aiming to reach their first U-17 World Cup while Finland have only previously qualified as hosts in 2003.

2024 U17 EURO final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal

The seven League B winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2026/27 U19 EURO qualifying.

Group B1 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Scotland*

Also in group: Romania, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (12–18 May)

Contenders: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Belarus, Armenia, San Marino

Group B3 (4–10 June)

Contenders: Montenegro*, Latvia, Estonia, Gibraltar

Group B4 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Cyprus*

Also in group: Kosovo, Andorra, Moldova

Group B5 (10–16 April)

Contenders: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Malta*, Faroe Islands

Group B﻿6 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Wales

Also in group: Albania* (finals hosts), Azerbaijan

Group B7 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Kazakhstan*

Also in group: Lithuania, Georgia

*Mini-tournament hosts



