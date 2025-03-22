Under-17 EURO round 2 latest: England, Belgium qualify

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-17 Championship round 2 will be the first of its kind under the new format, with 54 teams split into two-tiered leagues running from Friday until 10 June.

All 54 entrants, including final tournament hosts Albania, started in round 1, the results of which decided which 28 teams entered League A, with the remaining 26 nations going into League B. Albania are playing in League B although their finals place as hosts is assured.

Albania's seven final tournament opponents between 19 May to 1 June will be decided by League A (all groups of which end on Tuesday). On Saturday, Belgium and England sealed their finals spots by winning their groups with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, there will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the reformatted 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1. League A will also decide Europe's 11 places in the reformatted 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Matches

The seven group winners will qualify to join hosts Albania in the final tournament, scheduled from 19 May to 1 June. The draw is on 31 March in Tirana.

The seven teams ranked fourth in the League A groups will be relegated to League B for round 1 of U19 EURO qualifying for the same age cohort (so teams relegated from League A in 2024/25 U17 EURO round 2 will begin 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1 in League B).

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which League A round 2 will act as Europe's qualifying tournament UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which will go to the seven group winners and four best runners-up. Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November.

Group A1 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Croatia*, Italy (holders), Ukraine, Slovakia

Group A2 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Germany, Austria, Spain*, Norway

Group A3 (19–25 March)

Contenders: France*, Denmark, Greece, ﻿Finland

Group A4 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Portugal*, Serbia, Hungary, Netherlands

Group A5 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Switzerland*, Czechia, Türkiye, Sweden

Group A6 (19–25 March)

Through to final tournament: Belgium

Also in group: ﻿Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Poland*

Group A7 (19–25 March)

Through to final tournament: England*

Also in group: Israel, Slovenia, Northern Ireland

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Italy won the U17 EURO title for the first time in Cyprus in 2024, beating Portugal in the final.

Beaten semi-finalists Denmark and Serbia, quarter-finalists Austria, Czechia, England and Poland began round 2 aiming to qualify again, as were Croatia, France, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine.

Netherlands (4 titles), Portugal (3), Spain (3), England (2) Germany (2), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1) have also won the post-2001/02 U17 EURO title.

Greece, Iceland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine began round 2 aiming to reach their first U-17 World Cup while Finland have only previously qualified as hosts in 2003.

2024 U17 EURO final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal

The seven League B winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2026/27 U19 EURO qualifying.

Group B1 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Scotland*, North Macedonia, Romania, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (12–18 May)

Contenders: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Belarus, Armenia, San Marino

Group B3 (4–10 June)

Contenders: Montenegro*, Latvia, Estonia, Gibraltar

Group B4 (complete):

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1: Cyprus*

Also in group: Kosovo, Andorra, Moldova

Group B5 (10–16 April)

Contenders: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Malta*, Faroe Islands

Group B﻿6 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Albania* (finals hosts), Wales, Azerbaijan

Group B7 (19–25 March)

Contenders: Lithuania, Kazakhstan*, Georgia

*Mini-tournament hosts

The teams in League B will compete for promotion ahead of 2026/27 U19 EURO round 1 UEFA



