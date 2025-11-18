2025/26 Under-17 EURO qualifying round 1 report
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Round 1 has decided the leagues for round 2 in spring.
Round 1 of the 2025/26 UEFA European Under-17 Championship has begun the road to the eight-team finals in Estonia, deciding the leagues for round 2 in spring.
The 14 group winners and 14 runners-up qualify for round 2 League A. The remaining 26 teams participate in round 2 League B. The round 2 draw is on 10 December. Estonia take part in both rounds of qualifying though their place in the final tournament is assured as hosts.
Teams in round 2 League A will compete in spring 2026 for seven places alongside hosts Estonia in the final tournament scheduled for between 25 May and 7 June, as well as Europe's berths in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Teams in both round 2 leagues will play for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1.
Portugal went into qualifying as holders having won the title in 2024/25, beating France in the final. Belgium and Italy reached the semis with hosts Albania, Czechia, England and Germany also in the finals.
2025/26 U17 EURO round 1 groups
Group 1
Compete in League A in round 2: Montenegro, Italy
Compete in League B in round 2: Ukraine, Estonia* (finals hosts)
Group 2
Compete in League A in round 2: Czechia, North Macedonia*
Compete in League B in round 2: Hungary, Gibraltar
Group 3
Compete in League A in round 2: Sweden, Scotland*
Compete in League B in round 2: Lithuania, England
Group 4
Compete in League A in round 2: Spain*, Denmark
Compete in League B in round 2: Latvia, Andorra
Group 5
Compete in League A in round 2: Belgium*, Norway
Compete in League B in round 2: Belarus, Moldova
Group 6
Compete in League A in round 2: Republic of Ireland. Austria*
Compete in League B in round 2: Faroe Islands, Kosovo
Group 7
Compete in League A in round 2: Türkiye, Serbia*
Compete in League B in round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta
Group 8
Compete in League A in round 2: Kazakhstan, Croatia*
Compete in League B in round 2: Netherlands, Albania
Group 9
Compete in League A in round 2: France*, Romania
Compete in League B in round 2: Israel, Azerbaijan
Group 10
Compete in League A in round 2: Slovakia*, Switzerland
Compete in League B in round 2: Bulgaria, San Marino
Group 11
Compete in League A in round 2: Cyprus, Northern Ireland
Compete in League B in round 2: Finland, Armenia
Group 12
Compete in League A in round 2: Portugal (holders)*, Slovenia
Compete in League B in round 2: Wales, Liechtenstein
Group 13
Compete in League A in round 2: Germany, Poland
Compete in League B in round 2: Luxembourg*
Group 14
Compete in League A in round 2: Iceland, Greece
Compete in League B in round 2: Georgia*
*Mini-tournament hosts