2025/26 Under-17 EURO qualifying round 1 report

Round 1 of the 2025/26 UEFA European Under-17 Championship has begun the road to the eight-team finals in Estonia, deciding the leagues for round 2 in spring.

The 14 group winners and 14 runners-up qualify for round 2 League A. The remaining 26 teams participate in round 2 League B. The round 2 draw is on 10 December. Estonia take part in both rounds of qualifying though their place in the final tournament is assured as hosts.

Teams in round 2 League A will compete in spring 2026 for seven places alongside hosts Estonia in the final tournament scheduled for between 25 May and 7 June, as well as Europe's berths in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Teams in both round 2 leagues will play for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1.

Portugal went into qualifying as holders having won the title in 2024/25, beating France in the final. Belgium and Italy reached the semis with hosts Albania, Czechia, England and Germany also in the finals.

Matches

Group 1

Compete in League A in round 2: Montenegro, Italy

Compete in League B in round 2: Ukraine, Estonia* (finals hosts)

Group 2

Compete in League A in round 2: Czechia, North Macedonia*

Compete in League B in round 2: Hungary, Gibraltar

Group 3

Compete in League A in round 2: Sweden, Scotland*

Compete in League B in round 2: Lithuania, England

Group 4

Compete in League A in round 2: Spain*, Denmark

Compete in League B in round 2: Latvia, Andorra

Group 5

Compete in League A in round 2: Belgium*, Norway

Compete in League B in round 2: Belarus, Moldova

Group 6

Compete in League A in round 2: Republic of Ireland. Austria*

Compete in League B in round 2: Faroe Islands, Kosovo

Group 7

Compete in League A in round 2: Türkiye, Serbia*

Compete in League B in round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta

Group 8

Compete in League A in round 2: Kazakhstan, Croatia*

Compete in League B in round 2: Netherlands, ﻿Albania

Group 9

Compete in League A in round 2: France*, Romania

Compete in League B in round 2: Israel, Azerbaijan

Group 10

Compete in League A in round 2: Slovakia*, Switzerland

Compete in League B in round 2: Bulgaria, San Marino

Group 11

Compete in League A in round 2: Cyprus, Northern Ireland

Compete in League B in round 2: Finland, Armenia

Group 12

Compete in League A in round 2: Portugal (holders)*, Slovenia

Compete in League B in round 2: Wales, Liechtenstein

Group 13

Compete in League A in round 2: Germany, Poland

Compete in League B in round 2: Luxembourg*

Group 14

Compete in League A in round 2: Iceland, Greece

Compete in League B in round 2: Georgia*

*Mini-tournament hosts