2025/26 Under-17 EURO qualifying starts 1 October
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Article summary
Round 1, running from 1 October to 18 November, will decide the leagues for round 2 in spring.
Article top media content
Article body
Round 1 of the 2025/26 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, running from 1 October to 18 November, will begin the road to the eight-team finals in Estonia.
Estonia will take part in both rounds of qualifying though their place in the final tournament is assured as hosts. On completion of round 1, the 14 group winners and 14 runners-up qualify for round 2 League A. The remaining 26 teams participate in round 2 League B.
Teams in round 2 League A will compete in spring 2026 for seven places alongside hosts Estonia in the final tournament, as well as places in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Teams in both round 2 leagues will play for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1.
2025/26 U17 EURO round 1 groups
Group 1 (1–7 October): Italy, Ukraine, Montenegro, Estonia* (finals hosts)
Group 2 (8–14 October): Czechia, Hungary, North Macedonia*, Gibraltar
Group 3 (28 October–3 November): England, Sweden, Lithuania, Scotland*
Group 4 (8–14 October): Spain*, Denmark, Latvia, Andorra
Group 5 (8–14 October): Belgium*, Norway, Belarus, Moldova
Group 6 (8–14 October): Austria*, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo, Faroe Islands
Group 7 (11–17 November): Serbia*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta
Group 8 (11–17 November): Croatia*, Netherlands, Albania, Kazakhstan
Group 9 (8–14 October): France*, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan
Group 10 (28 October–3 November): Switzerland, Slovakia*, Bulgaria, San Marino
Group 11 (28 October–3 November): Northern Ireland, Finland, Cyprus*, Armenia
Group 12 (12–18 November): Portugal*, Slovenia, Wales, Liechtenstein
Group 13 (8–14 October): Poland, Germany, Luxembourg*
Group 14 (24–30 October): Greece, Iceland, Georgia*
*Mini-tournament hosts