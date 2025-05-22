UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: France, Portugal and Italy through

Thursday, May 22, 2025

All the fixtures and results in Albania.

Portugal came back from behind against Germany to seal their semi-final place
Portugal came back from behind against Germany to seal their semi-final place UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal had to rally from behind to defeat Germany on Sunday and seal their place in the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals, the Group A runners-up advancing along with France – who downed Albania to top the section – and holders Italy, who beat England on Friday to book early progress from Group B.

On Matchday 1, France saw off Germany 3-0 and Portugal were 4-0 victors against Albania, hosting their first UEFA national team tournament. After Germany then defeated Albania 4-0 in the early game on Matchday 2, France drew 0-0 with Portugal to stay ahead of their opponents on goal difference. That allowed them to clinch first place in Group A with their 4-0 Matchday 3 success against Albania, substitute Djylian Nguessan scoring twice.

In Group B, Italy took early control by edging Czechia 2-1, with England and Belgium drawing their opener 1-1. The reigning champions then beat England 4-2 in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final to book a knockout spot ahead of Monday's meeting with Belgium. Their upcoming opponents lie two points back in second after dispatching Czechia 3-1 on Matchday 2.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B
Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)
Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Portugal

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.

Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025

