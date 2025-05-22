2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: France, Portugal and Italy through

Portugal had to rally from behind to defeat Germany on Sunday and seal their place in the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals, the Group A runners-up advancing along with France – who downed Albania to top the section – and holders Italy, who beat England on Friday to book early progress from Group B.

On Matchday 1, France saw off Germany 3-0 and Portugal were 4-0 victors against Albania, hosting their first UEFA national team tournament. After Germany then defeated Albania 4-0 in the early game on Matchday 2, France drew 0-0 with Portugal to stay ahead of their opponents on goal difference. That allowed them to clinch first place in Group A with their 4-0 Matchday 3 success against Albania, substitute Djylian Nguessan scoring twice.

In Group B, Italy took early control by edging Czechia 2-1, with England and Belgium drawing their opener 1-1. The reigning champions then beat England 4-2 in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final to book a knockout spot ahead of Monday's meeting with Belgium. Their upcoming opponents lie two points back in second after dispatching Czechia 3-1 on Matchday 2.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 2-1 Czechia

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)

Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)

Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Portugal

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2024 final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal