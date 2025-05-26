2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: France to meet Italy or Portugal in the final
Monday, May 26, 2025
All the fixtures and results in Albania.
France are through to their third UEFA Under-17 EURO final in four years after resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan.
The final takes place on Sunday at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare, and France will be joined by the winner of Italy and Portugal's semi-final tie, which kicks off at 20:30 CET on Thursday.
See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.
Semi-finals
Thursday 29 May
SF1: France 3-2 Belgium
SF2: Italy vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30 CET)
Final
Sunday 1 June
France vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30 CET)
Venues
Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës
Group stage
Matchday 3
Sunday 25 May
Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)
Monday 26 May
Group B
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)
Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 2
Thursday 22 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)
Friday 23 May
Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 1
Monday 19 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)
Tuesday 20 May
Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.
Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A