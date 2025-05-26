2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: France to meet Italy or Portugal in the final

France are through to their third UEFA Under-17 EURO final in four years after resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan.

The final takes place on Sunday at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare, and France will be joined by the winner of Italy and Portugal's semi-final tie, which kicks off at 20:30 CET on Thursday.

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium

SF2: Italy vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30 CET)

Final

Sunday 1 June

France vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30 CET)

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)

Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)

Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

