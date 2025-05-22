2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: Italy first team through
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Italy are the first team into the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals after a 4-2 win against England sealed first place in Group B on Friday.
On Matchday 1, France beat Germany 3-0 and Portugal defeated Albania, hosting their first UEFA national-team tournament, 4-0. After Germany defeated Albania 4-0 in Thursday's early game, France drew 1-1 with Portugal, staying ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Portugal meet Germany on Sunday, while France end their group fixtures against Albania.
Group B continued on Friday with Belgium winning 3-1 against Czechia, who had lost their opener 2-1 against holders Italy. The reigning champions then beat England, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday with Belgium, in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final.
The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.
Venues
Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës
All times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Monday 19 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)
Tuesday 20 May
Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Matchday 2
Thursday 22 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)
Friday 23 May
Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 3
Sunday 25 May
Group A
France vs Albania (Elbasan, 20:30)
Portugal vs Germany (Tirana, 20:30)
Monday 26 May
Group B
Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)
Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30)
Semi-finals
Thursday 29 May
SF1: France vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Sunday 1 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.
Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A