2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: Italy first team through

Italy are the first team into the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals after a 4-2 win against England sealed first place in Group B on Friday.

On Matchday 1, France beat Germany 3-0 and Portugal defeated Albania, hosting their first UEFA national-team tournament, 4-0. After Germany defeated Albania 4-0 in Thursday's early game, France drew 1-1 with Portugal, staying ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Portugal meet Germany on Sunday, while France end their group fixtures against Albania.

Group B continued on Friday with Belgium winning 3-1 against Czechia, who had lost their opener 2-1 against holders Italy. The reigning champions then beat England, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday with Belgium, in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 2-1 Czechia

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

2023 quarter-final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (5-4 pens)

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France vs Albania (Elbasan, 20:30)

Portugal vs Germany (Tirana, 20:30)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)

Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2024 final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal